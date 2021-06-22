Kavanaugh’s concurrence in the NCAA case is an open invitation for another lawsuit
From the perspective of a college president, the Supreme Court’s ruling Monday in NCAA v. Alston is pretty bad. The court unanimously ruled that the athletic association and its member colleges can no longer collectively restrain the educational benefits that student athletes are offered, such as scholarships, so it’s presumably going to get a lot more expensive to secure top athletes for your Division I team.www.washingtonpost.com