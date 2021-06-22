University of Southern Maine receives $5 million for new fine arts center from Bob Crewe's family foundation

PORTLAND, Maine — Having lived part-time in Southwest Harbor for many years, Gigi Georges couldn’t help but be struck by what she calls the “strong dichotomy” between Mount Desert Island and coastal Washington County. MDI, with its extraordinary natural beauty, has long drawn people with great wealth, from the Rockefellers in the 1800s to Martha Stewart today. In contrast, Washington County--blessed with a slightly less dramatic but still arresting natural beauty--remains, as Georges writes, “one of the poorest and most isolated regions on the American Eastern Seaboard.”