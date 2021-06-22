University of Southern Maine receives $5 million for new fine arts center from Bob Crewe's family foundation
PORTLAND, Maine — The University of Southern Maine received a $5 million gift on Tuesday to build a new Center for the Arts on the University's Portland campus. The gift comes from the Crewe Foundation, an organization named after prolific singer/songwriter Bob Crewe, whose music propelled Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to fame. The Foundation "provides support in the fields of fine arts and music by empowering aspiring artists and underserved youth to pursue, develop and realize their talents and goals."www.newscentermaine.com