Connecticut State

After a 13-year retirement, Annika Sorenstam is ready to return to competition at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Connecticut

By Lori Riley
Hartford Courant
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was no grand plan for Annika Sorenstam, one of the most successful women’s golfers in history, to return to competition. Her 10-year-old son learning the game, the lockdown due to COVID-19 and her 50th birthday — when she became eligible to compete at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open — all coincided and Sorenstam decided to emerge from a 13-year retirement to play in the event July 29-Aug. 1 at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield.

