Stem cells have long been heralded for their regenerative potential and implications in studying development and disease – they’ve already had some success treating spinal cord injuries and diabetes. And now, in a new study at the University of Virginia (UVA) School of Medicine, mouse embryonic stem cells have been used to make the most sophisticated in vitro (in a dish) model of a mammal ever created in such a way. The mouse embryoid features a beating heart and is in the process of developing its muscles, blood vessels, gut, and nervous system – all in a petri dish.