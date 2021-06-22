Chairman Menendez Leads Senate Resolution in Observance of World Refugee Day

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today was joined by 21 of his Democratic colleagues in introducing a Senate resolution reaffirming the United States’ commitment to promote the safety, health, education, and well-being of millions of refugees and displaced persons, including children, who flee war, persecution, or torture in search of peace, hope, and freedom. Introduced in observance of World Refugee Day (June 20), the resolution draws attention to the current global refugee crisis and reaffirms the United States’ commitment to work with our partners to protect the millions of refugees who live without material, social, or legal protections, and highlights that refugees make major contributions to local economies and serve as critical frontline health professionals and essential workers combating the COVID–19 pandemic worldwide.