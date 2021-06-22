Cancel
Chairman Menendez Leads Senate Resolution in Observance of World Refugee Day

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today was joined by 21 of his Democratic colleagues in introducing a Senate resolution reaffirming the United States’ commitment to promote the safety, health, education, and well-being of millions of refugees and displaced persons, including children, who flee war, persecution, or torture in search of peace, hope, and freedom. Introduced in observance of World Refugee Day (June 20), the resolution draws attention to the current global refugee crisis and reaffirms the United States’ commitment to work with our partners to protect the millions of refugees who live without material, social, or legal protections, and highlights that refugees make major contributions to local economies and serve as critical frontline health professionals and essential workers combating the COVID–19 pandemic worldwide.

The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

