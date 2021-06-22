Unsolved Mysteries Season 3 Release Date, Locations And Cases - What We Know So Far

Netflix kept audiences on the edge of their seats in 2020 with the highly addictive "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot. The true crime docuseries premiered in 1987 and began as a series of television specials which looked at multiple unusual cases per episode. "Unsolved Mysteries" stayed on the air for more than 20 years, delivering to fans more than 600 episodes' worth of ... well, unsolved mysteries. "Unsolved Mysteries" also had a variety of different homes over the years, initially premiering on NBC, then CBS, and then Lifetime before getting the reboot treatment at Netflix. As the official "Unsolved Mysteries" website reminds us, it was the first television show to encourage audiences to call in with tips to help solve the seemingly unsolvable cases they were watching. As a result, the official site states, "half the cases featuring wanted fugitives have been solved, more than 100 families have been reunited with lost loved ones, and seven individuals who were wrongly convicted of crimes, have been exonerated and released."