Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Unsolved Mysteries Season 3 Release Date, Locations And Cases - What We Know So Far

By Allie Gemmill
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix kept audiences on the edge of their seats in 2020 with the highly addictive "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot. The true crime docuseries premiered in 1987 and began as a series of television specials which looked at multiple unusual cases per episode. "Unsolved Mysteries" stayed on the air for more than 20 years, delivering to fans more than 600 episodes' worth of ... well, unsolved mysteries. "Unsolved Mysteries" also had a variety of different homes over the years, initially premiering on NBC, then CBS, and then Lifetime before getting the reboot treatment at Netflix. As the official "Unsolved Mysteries" website reminds us, it was the first television show to encourage audiences to call in with tips to help solve the seemingly unsolvable cases they were watching. As a result, the official site states, "half the cases featuring wanted fugitives have been solved, more than 100 families have been reunited with lost loved ones, and seven individuals who were wrongly convicted of crimes, have been exonerated and released."

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unsolvable#Television#Unsolved Mysteries#Nbc#Cbs#Newsweek#Covid#Seaso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Norway
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Q-Force Netflix Release Date, Cast, And Plot – What We Know So Far

At its core, “Q-Force” is about a team of LQBTQ+ spies trying to prove their worth to the American Intelligence Agency. According to Deadline, the plot centers around Agent Mary who is a top-performing member of the AIA, but is relegated to the obscure West Hollywood branch when he comes out as gay. There, he assembles his elite team and solves a case before the AIA accepts them as secret agents. However, they have to include the straight Agent Buck in their group and prove themselves as worthwhile members of the organization.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

‘Black Mirror’ Season 6: Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Black Mirror, the psychological thriller that has won the hearts of so many people, has made many headlines over the years. The creator, Charlie Brooker, has made multiple episodes that have impressed the audience. The best part about the show is that none of the episodes has any general connection to each other. Each of the episodes has a unique storyline and they are all connected with some kind of psychological emotion that leaves the audience in suspense. Over the years, the show has only grown in numbers and has seen a major fan following. After 5 seasons and an interactive video game movie, what does the show have in store for us next?
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Netflix’s “Free Food for Millionaires” Release Date & More – Here Is All We Know So Far

After delivering two masterpiece series, “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Bridgerton”, the streaming king, Netflix is planning something massive again. The much-awaited period drama series, “Free Food for Millionaires”, based on Min Jin Lee’s famous novel is under development. Here is everything we know about the upcoming blockbuster. Netflix is gathering...
Comicsleedaily.com

Record of Ragnarok Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and More

Are you wondering about the updates on Record of Ragnarok Season 2? I guess you can get some of your answers here. Let’s get into the details. Record of Ragnarok Season 2 is awaited by the fans who are completed with their part one. It is a Japanese manga series written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Ajichika. Later the manga was adapted for the show, directed by Masao Okubo and written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu. Record of Ragnarok was aired on Netflix on June 27, 2021 followed by 12 episodes.
TV SeriesCollider

'Yellowstone' Season 4 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer for the Intense Neo-Western Show

The Duttons are back and out for blood in the first teaser for Season 4 of Yellowstone, which will premiere on Paramount Network this fall. Additionally, there will be a marathon of all three seasons this weekend celebrating Independence Day, because what's more American than some good old-fashioned violent neo-western? Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, both with long histories in the melodramatic western genre, such as Sicario and Hell or High Water for Sheridan, and Sons of Anarchy for Linson.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Virgin River Season 3 Release Date for Netflix | Jack’s Fate

The show’s season 1 garnered huge popularity and appraisal worldwide. Thus, it returned to Netflix on 27th November 2020 for a second season. Thereafter, only three weeks past premiering of season 2, season 3 for Virgin River got a green signal for its renewal status. The fate of the Jack...
TV Seriessolzyatthemovies.com

Netflix: Coming and Leaving in July

Netflix announced the list of movies, television series, and specials that are coming and leaving the streaming service in July. Short films follow young adults as they navigate the gamut of emotions that come with finding romantic connection in unexpected places. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 —...
Comicsdistrictchronicles.com

Dragon Ball Super Season 2 Release Date, Characters, And Plot – What We Know So Far

There haven’t been any official announcements regarding “Dragon Ball Super” Season 2, but fans can likely expect it to premiere within the next year or two. The upcoming “Dragon Ball Super” movie is coming out in 2022, and Toei Animation will probably spread out the premieres a bit. Since the first “Super” film (titled “Dragon Ball Super: Broly”) premiered in December, perhaps the next film in the spin-off saga will also premiere in the winter — leaving “Dragon Ball Super” Season 2 to debut as early as 2023.
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 : Release Date | Where To Watch Online?

Warner Bros. Amination has finally revealed the official release date of its two-part animated series, Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two. So, fans get ready to witness a thrilling climax. The makers have ignited a huge hype about part 2 with the release of its official trailer on June 22. So, when is the much-anticipated Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two dropping? Here are the hot updates.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

NCIS season 19: everything we know so far

Series 18 of NCIS ended on a cliffhanger like no other, and we're already counting down the days until we can check back in with our favourite special agents!. But when can we expect more episodes of the addictive drama and who's going to be in the cast? We've done some digging and here's everything we know so far about the next season of NCIS...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Homeworld 3 Release Date: What We know

Homeworld 3's release date has yet to be set in stone, but Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing have shared a general window for when the game is expected to arrive. After initially being revealed during the E3 Gearbox presentation as the series' first mainline game officially in production since 2003, the details surrounding Homeworld 3 has remained a hot topic in the gaming world in recent weeks.
Cell PhonesIGN

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Release Date: What We Know So Far

With Battlegrounds Mobile India out on Android via Google Play, iOS users are left in the dark as to when Krafton’s version of PUBG for the country will be available on the App Store. Previously, noted insider (and now rumoured to be Godlike Esports’ Battlegrounds Mobile India coach and content creator) Abhijeet Andhare aka Ghatak claimed that the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India was slated to be out the same time it hit Android. However this is not the case.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that was a flop when it was released and is now all the rage on Netflix

The streaming service Netflix adds different productions every month, and although in recent years they have bet more on original content, they also make room for films from other production companies, such as Deadly Machines. This Universal Pictures film was released in 2018 and It was not well received by critics or viewers, but now it is back with everything.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Netflix’s K-Drama: Nevertheless Episode 4 Spoiler Preview Release Date and Time Revealed!

K-Drama is the most favorite and highly watched web series amongst the audiences and due to its craze, the fans never ever miss its single episode to watch. Currently the web series “Nevertheless” is on the top list of the watchers and the fans are keen waits to watch its every episode. The series is already completed its 3rd episode and now ready to stream its 4th episode. The fans are constantly searching about the release date as well as the time of this episode. Here we are present with the complete details of its along with a quick recap of the 3rd episode.

Comments / 0

Community Policy