Detroit, MI

Stateside: City police budgets increase; transgender health care gaps; Detroit’s vaccination rate

michiganradio.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Stateside, we look into how Michigan cities have responded to calls from activists to defund the police. Then, Governor Whitmer has officially lifed most of the pandemic restrictions, despite a large number of vaccine-hesitant Michiganders, including in the city of Detroit. Plus, we talk to a Michigan State University sociologist about their research on the frustrating interactions transgender people experience at the doctor’s office.

www.michiganradio.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
