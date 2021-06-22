How the Cowboys got their historic nickname “America’s Team”
Love ‘em, or hate ‘em — this team means something to you. There isn’t an NFL franchise that’s stirred up quite the same impact that the Dallas Cowboys have on modern-day America. They’re everywhere you look, from billboards to neighborhood streets, from advertisements to your Thanksgiving Day television screens. You can’t just avoid them (no matter how hard fans tried to wipe the disdainful stain of 2020 from their minds).www.bloggingtheboys.com