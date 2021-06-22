How the Cowboys got their historic nickname “America’s Team”

Everything's bigger in Texas, and Jerry Jones wants the NFL to take advantage of it in the offseason. In the case of the Dallas Cowboys, that adage is often literal, especially when it comes to the team's facilities -- be it AT&T Stadium in Arlington or The Star in Frisco. The latter is what Hall of Fame owner Jerry Jones wants the NFL and league Commissioner Roger Goodell to focus on as it relates to the NFL Scouting Combine, though. It's a facility perfectly designed to play host to the event and, to that point, the Cowboys will make a bid to do just that, sources tell CBS Sports.