PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana State Police K-9 will soon be protected by a new bullet and stab-resistant vest thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. The organization is a nonprofit group that aims to provide protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs throughout the U.S. Since the charity was founded in 2009, it's gifted more than 4,000 vests to police dogs in all 50 U.S. states — an investment worth nearly $7 million.