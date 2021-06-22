Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antelope A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ANTELOPE COUNTY At 618 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oakdale, or 30 miles west of Norfolk, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elgin. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov