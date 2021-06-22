Cancel
Washington State

Washington calls Peru election 'fair' despite Fujimori claims of voter fraud

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
LIMA (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that Peru’s recent presidential election was “a model of democracy,” despite efforts by conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori to get ballots thrown out while raising accusations of voter fraud.

Peruvians went to the polls on June 6. Electoral authorities are still evaluating challenges to some ballots while preliminary results narrowly favor socialist Pedro Castillo over Fujimori, daughter of jailed ex-President Alberto Fujimori.

“We congratulate the Peruvian authorities for safely administering another round of free, fair, accessible and peaceful elections, even amid the significant challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement released in Washington.

“These recent elections are a model of democracy in the region. We support giving the electoral authorities time to process and publish the results in accordance with Peruvian law.”

