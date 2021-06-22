NYPD: 23-year-old woman kicked in anti-Asian attack on Manhattan street
A 23-year-old woman was attacked on a Manhattan street by a man who also brandished a knife in an apparent anti-Asian hate crime on Monday, according to police.www.audacy.com
