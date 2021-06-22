This Trio of Ultra Rare Royal Oak Watches Could Fetch Close to $600,000 at Auction
Antiquorum just announced plans to sell three rare Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watches will be up for sale during its Monaco auction in July. If you’re not planning a trip. In anticipation of the Royal Oaks’ 50th anniversary, the auction house’s “Important Modern & Vintage Timepieces” event will offer three grail-worthy examples of the highly coveted reference. Collectors will be invited to view and place bids on the trio which includes two perpetual calendar models and one “unmarked“ steel version with a black tapisserie dial. Estimates for the models ranges from €80,000 to €200,000. If all three sell for their high estimates, the sales could total $597,000 at current exchange.robbreport.com