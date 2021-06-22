Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

This Trio of Ultra Rare Royal Oak Watches Could Fetch Close to $600,000 at Auction

By Demetrius Simms
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Antiquorum just announced plans to sell three rare Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watches will be up for sale during its Monaco auction in July. If you’re not planning a trip. In anticipation of the Royal Oaks’ 50th anniversary, the auction house’s “Important Modern & Vintage Timepieces” event will offer three grail-worthy examples of the highly coveted reference. Collectors will be invited to view and place bids on the trio which includes two perpetual calendar models and one “unmarked“ steel version with a black tapisserie dial. Estimates for the models ranges from €80,000 to €200,000. If all three sell for their high estimates, the sales could total $597,000 at current exchange.

robbreport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Robb Report

Robb Report

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fetch#Auction House#Monaco#The Royal Oaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
Visual ArtInverse

Inside the wild history of a fake painting up for auction

The Mona Lisa, housed in the Louvre in Paris, has been copied many times. The most famous of those copies has to be the Hekking Mona Lisa, named after its previous owner, the antiquarian Raymond Hekking (1886-1977). It’s set to go on sale at Christie’s auction house in Paris and is expected, at a conservative guess, to sell for around $240,000 to $360,000.
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Rare 'Double Eagle' gold coin sells for a record $18.9M

One of the last gold coins ever struck for circulation in the US sold for a record $18.9 million in New York on Tuesday. The exceptionally rare 1933 "Double Eagle" is now the most valuable coin ever to appear at auction, almost doubling the previous world record, according to Sotheby's, which organized the sale.
Shoppinginsideedition.com

Sotheby’s Auction of Rare Collectibles Breaks Records

Some of the rarest items in the world, including the only privately owned double eagle coin, sold in less than 10 minutes during a Sotheby's auction of collectibles. Records were broken at a recent Sotheby’s auction, which included the sale of the only existing One-Cent Magenta stamp, “Inverted Jennies” previously owned by Stuart Weitzman, and a 1933 “double eagle” gold piece.
ShoppingPosted by
Robb Report

This 1933 Double Eagle, the ‘Mona Lisa’ of Collector Coins, Just Sold for a Record $18.9 Million

It’s taken nearly a decade, but there’s finally a new world’s most expensive coin—the 1933 Double Eagle. Footwear designer Stuart Weitzman’s famous gold coin sold for an astonishing $18.9 million at a special auction held at Sotheby’s on Tuesday morning. The hammer price easily beats the $10 million the previous record holder, the 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar, sold for back in 2013.
Dallas, TXbleedingcool.com

Rare Astro Boy Production Cel Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Astro Boy is one of the animes that started it all. The first animated television show from Japan to hit Western screens, this show is regarded as the granddaddy of modern anime-based pop culture by many. And, Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in comics, video games, trading cards, and other pieces of "nerd" collectible history, has put a rare production cel from the show; onto their auction block! This item dates to somewhere between 1963 and 1966 and is a relic that should be given much respect. Prospective bidders have until 9:50 AM Central Time (or 10:50 AM Eastern Time) on Friday, June 25th, to place a bid on this piece from another time.
Marketsluxurylaunches.com

For the first time ever, the 277-year-old British auction house Sotheby’s will accept cryptocurrency as payment for a rare 100+ carat flawless diamond

Have you got yourself acquainted with the world of cryptocurrency? It’s time we all did, as after buying some crypto, we use it to buy more amazing stuff. Looking at the way the world is changing this new version of money can be used to buy anything from an expensive Miami penthouse to a Banksy or Damien Hirst artwork, Franck Muller’s new limited-edition watch, and more recently one of the earth’s rarest and greatest treasures – an exceptional 101.38-carat pear-shaped D Flawless diamond. For the first time ever, Sotheby’s will accept cryptocurrency as payment for the rare diamond (Traditional money will still be acceptable). The diamond, known as ‘The Key 10138’, is among just 10 diamonds of more than 100 carats to come to auction and could easily fetch over $15 million. Along with fiat, the auction house will also accept Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment for the gem. Should it be bought with crypto, the transaction will be processed by Coinbase Commerce, Sotheby’s said.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Ultra-Rare V10-Powered Ford Shelby Cobra Concept Heads to Auction

Based on the famous sports car of the 1960s, the 2004 Ford Shelby Cobra Concept was supposed to highlight what the American carmaker could build at the time. While it shares a similar look to the original car, this Ford concept hides a naturally-aspirated V10 under its hood and plenty of goodies directly off the GT supercar. However, now you’ve got a chance to own it because it’s heading to auction.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Rare Toulouse-Lautrec Hospital Painting to Sell at Paris Auction

An 1891 painting by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec that was held in the same collection for more than a century will be auctioned in Paris this month. Coming to the market with an estimate of €600,000–€900,000 ($730,000–$1.09 million), it is scheduled to hit the auction block on June 29 during a modern art sale at Parisian auction house Artcurial.
Video GamesGamespot

Goodwill Auctions Off Super-Rare Atari Game For Over $10,000

One person's trash is another person's treasure, and Goodwill North Central Texas certainly demonstrated that when an employee discovered an extremely rare video game in its inventory. The organization managed to sell the game on its website for more than $10,000, with the proceeds going toward free job placement and training for underprivileged individuals.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

Citizen Drops Trio of Titanium ProMaster Dive Watches

Citizen is turning back the clock to 1982 and taking inspiration for its latest Promaster dive watch from an original record-breaker. The trio of colorful new Eco-Drive Diver 200m watches are based on Citizen’s 1982 diving watch which, with a water resistance of 1,300m, held the world record for a commercially available watch at the time.
Advocacyluxurylaunches.com

From the stunning F.P. Journe automaton to the exquisitely crafted Patek Philippe desk clock, here are 9 truly exciting timepieces from Only Watch 2021

Only Watch, the celebrated biennial charity auction, has announced the itinerary for its 9th edition, along with revealing the list of participants. It’s bigger than ever, with 54 of the world’s top watchmakers participating in supporting the cause. The Only Watch charity auction was started 16 years ago to benefit research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It was set up by the former managing director of the Monaco Yacht Show, Luc Pettavino, whose late son suffered from the disease. Over the last eight editions, the charity auction has managed to raise close to $83 million, making it one of the biggest events of its kind in the watch industry. As is tradition, the collection of one-off timepieces created by these watch brands will begin a world tour in the weeks preceding the auction. We have picked nine of the most desirable bespoke watches that will go under the hammer at the Only Watch 2021 auction scheduled for 6 November in Geneva.
Apparelhiconsumption.com

The 15 Best Modern Watches That Will Become Future Classics

For a number of years now, the watch industry has been gripped with vintage fever. Every year, virtually every major brand releases several new reissues of mid-century watches to the delight of a vintage-style-hungry enthusiast market, and the trend shows no signs of slowing. And we get it. A lot of very cool watches were produced between the 1940s and 1970s, and it makes sense for brands to want to honor this era of innovation and brilliant design. But by leaning too much into vintage throwbacks, brands run the risk of becoming irrelevant in the modern era if all they’re producing are new versions of old watches. But the original watch designs of the 21st century deserve some love too, which is why we’ve come up with 15 modern watches that will become future classics.
Buying CarsRideApart

This Rare 1925 Seal Motorcycle/Car Hybrid Is Up For Auction

If you’re into three-wheeled motorcycles or old, quirky vehicles in general, check out this new auction listing at Bonhams. You may not have heard of the Seal brand before, but that won’t stop you from squinting, furrowing your brow and maybe cocking your head at this uniquely fascinating 1925 motorcycle hybrid.
Beauty & Fashionmanofmany.com

13 Best Watches of Only Watch 2021

Only Watch is back, with the biannual event showcasing the very best unique pieces that watchmaking can create, design and execute in time for the November auction, set to be held at the Four Seasons Hôtel des Bergue. The auction’s accumulated funds go to supporting the research on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and it’s an event that draws the eyes from around the world.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Robb Report

Rare Jewels From Bulgari, Cartier and Harry Winston Take Center Stage at Phillips’ Next Auction

Rare gems top the menu in Phillip’s June 25 New York Jewels auction. A royal blue Burmese sapphire, a Colombian emerald, an ancient numismatic necklace by Bulgari and a one-of-a-kind necklace being sold for charity are among the treasures up for grabs. Signed pieces are also part of the show, including jewels made by Harry Winston, Cartier and Graff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy