Carl Nassib's Experience Coming Out Is Very Different From NFL Players Before Him

capradio.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Nassib has made history as the first active NFL player to announce that he is gay. On Monday, the 28-year-old defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders came out in a video shared on his Instagram page. His team published a statement supporting for him, marking what many hope to be a shift toward more acceptance and inclusiveness in not only the National Football League, but in the wider world of professional sports.

Chicago, IL

Paul Sullivan: From Carl Nassib coming out to Becky Hammon being a finalist for an NBA head coaching vacancy, our sports world is ever-changing. And that's a good thing.

CHICAGO — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was legally searched without cause Monday, while Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez was unilaterally penalized for a midgame brain freeze. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active openly gay NFL player, pride flags flew over Wrigley Field and...
