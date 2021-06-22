Carl Nassib's Experience Coming Out Is Very Different From NFL Players Before Him

The NFL has shared a video declaring that “football is gay” after Carl Nassib became the first active openly gay NFL player following his announcement last week.The straightforward video consists of white text on a black background, starting with the words “football is gay”. The video continues over a drumming beat with cheering in the background.“Football is lesbian,” the video adds. “Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is...