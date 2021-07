Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic over the Fourth of July weekend, and it was no small feat. The tournament had one of the most tightly packed leaderboards of the year, and Davis had to battle Troy Merritt and Joaquín Niemann in a three-way playoff to win the title (it’s also his first win on the PGA Tour). Niemann exited the playoff after one hole, and it took four more for the Australian to finish off Merritt.