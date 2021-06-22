Cancel
Thousands of Displaced Families in Kandahar Are in Dire Straits

By Azizullah Popal
Voice of America
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of families in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province who have been displaced in the past seven months because of Taliban violence, lack of food and shelter. VOA’s Azizullah Popal reports from Kandahar.

Worldhawaiitelegraph.com

Taliban recaptures its bastion Kandahar

Kandahar [Afghanistan], July 5 (ANI): Amid the ongoing US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban on Sunday took control of a key district in their former bastion of Kandahar. Citing officials, Geo News reported that after fierce overnight fighting with Afghan forces, the Taliban took over Panjwai district. The group...
Militarywcn247.com

After troops exit, safety of US Embassy in Kabul top concern

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — America’s “forever war” in Afghanistan is rapidly winding down and the U.S. Embassy and other diplomatic missions in Kabul are looking at a worsening security situation and how to respond. Countryside districts are quickly falling to the Taliban and America’s warlord allies are re-arming their militias. Meanwhile, there's still no deal on who's to secure Kabul’s international airport, a prerequisite for a continued presence of foreign diplomats and aid workers in Afghanistan. The U.S. Embassy has already sent away non-essential personnel, after the Afghan president warned security forces may not be able to protect all foreign embassies. Many Afghans believe the U.S. mission will eventually close if civil war erupts.
AfghanistanInternational Business Times

Families Flee As Taliban Seize Key Kandahar District

The Taliban have captured a key district in their former bastion of Kandahar after fierce night-time fighting with Afghan government forces, officials said Sunday, sending scores of families fleeing from the area. The insurgents have pressed on with their campaign to capture territory across Afghanistan's rural areas since early May...
MilitaryMilitary.com

Elite Afghan Troops Were Left to Die in Battle With Taliban, Officials Say

KABUL, Afghanistan -- At least 21 members of Afghanistan's special forces died fighting the Taliban last week after Afghan reinforcements failed to show up when the commandos were surrounded by the enemy and pounded by mortar fire, military and government officials said. Most of the 170 troops who were supposed...
MilitaryThe Independent

Taliban show off weapons as they make gains in Afghanistan amid US withdrawal

Taliban insurgents, who have recently made big strides in grabbing territory in Afghanistan as US troops withdraw, invited journalists to a military base to show off weapons they had seized from the country’s military. Many Afghans are attempting to leave the country amid mounting fears that if the group return...
AdvocacyUN News Centre

UN voices deep concern over reported deaths of protesters in Kingdom of Eswatini

The eruption of violence in the Kingdom of Eswatini in recent days is “deeply concerning”, amid reports that dozens of people have been killed or injured during protests calling for democratic reforms, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Tuesday. In a statement later in the day, the UN chief called for "inclusive and meaningful dialogue", to end the violence.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tajikistan takes in over 1,000 Afghan refugees

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - Tajikistan has taken in more than 1,000 civilian refugees fleeing the violence in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province across the border, the government of Tajikistan’s Gorno-Badakhshan province said on Wednesday. The announcement was the first official statement from Tajikistan confirming that fighting between the government forces and Taliban militants...
MilitaryVoice of America

Cambodian Cadets at American Military Academies Lose US Funding

Cambodia’s government is stepping in to pay tuition for six Cambodian cadets whose scholarships at four U.S. military academies were rescinded amid increasingly strained ties between Phnom Penh and Washington. “Following Cambodia’s curtailment of cooperation in several areas of traditional bilateral military-military engagement, the country lost its eligibility for the...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Pakistan: 5 suspected militants killed in raid on hideout

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Security forces shot five suspected militants to death Monday during a raid on their hideout near Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta, a spokesman for a counter-terrorism department said. In a brief statement, it said there was an exchange of gunfire during the raid and officers seized...
WorldVoice of America

Deadly Chemical Fires at Thai Factory Force Thousands to Evacuate

Firefighters battled deadly chemical fires Tuesday at a factory on the outskirts of Bangkok that forced thousands of people to evacuate. The fires initially started early Monday after an explosion killed a rescue worker and wounded dozens of people. After taking more than 24-hours to extinguish the fires, a second explosion sparked more blazes Tuesday afternoon that burned for about an hour.
Military19fortyfive.com

Thermobaric Weapons: The Horrific Way Russia Could ‘Melt’ an Army in a War

The TOS-1 Buratino is a unique Russian self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system (MRLS) that has seen action in global hotspots like Afghanistan, Chechnya, Iraq and Syria. Like the enormous 240-millimeter 2S4 self-propelled mortar, the TOS-1’s specialty is obliterating heavily fortified positions. Although some of these may be found in rural rebel strongholds and fortified caves, they have often been employed in heavily urbanized environments. It’s gained a uniquely nasty reputation because of the horrifying effects of its fuel-air explosive warheads.

