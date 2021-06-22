Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn Explains How Creating The Suicide Squad’s King Shark Compared To Making Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Rocket And Groot

By Dirk Libbey
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Gunn certainly had a lot of experience that one would expect would serve him well while making The Suicide Squad. By the time he filmed the DC team-up movie he had written and directed a pair of superhero team-up films for Marvel in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. These movies also brought together a collection of unique characters to go on larger than life adventures. They included a lot of characters that non-comic book fans probably wouldn't know. They even both included characters that were created almost entirely from CGI. However, it turns out this last piece of experience didn't really help James Gunn as much as you might think.

www.cinemablend.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Sharks#The Suicide Squad#Dc#Groot#Cgi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Approves Guardians of the Galaxy Actor's Desire to Quit the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The third Guardians of the Galaxy film is already shaping up to be quite the emotional roller coaster ride due to the fact that it may actually be the final time we see our favorite space outlaws together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director James Gunn has stated over the last couple of months that he plans to end the saga with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, even going as far as claiming that his filmmaking days are over once the project is done.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Karen Gillan Returns To The Makeup Chair In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 BTS Photos

Karen Gillan may have only shaved her head for the first Guardians of the Galaxy before opting to go the standard bald cap route for her subsequent appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which makes sense from a career perspective when it’s a lot easier and more convincing to cover up your hair than rapidly grow it back, but getting into character for Nebula is still far from a walk in the park.
MoviesCollider

Karen Gillan Teases a "Bonkers" Nebula in 'Thor 4' and Specifies James Gunn, The Russos, and Taika Waititi’s Unique Contributions to the Character

We’re about to celebrate a Collider Ladies Night first; Karen Gillan is officially the show’s first returning guest! Back in December 2019 when she made her first appearance, we put a heavy emphasis on her run in the Jumanji franchise, her work behind the lens and her love of horror movies. This time around, however, we’re highlighting her upcoming Netflix release, Gunpowder Milkshake, and leaning a bit more into the Marvel of it all.
MoviesComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Reveals One Song He Won't Put in the Movies

James Gunn is best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy, a movie that has a notoriously epic soundtrack. Gunn clearly puts a lot of thought into his movies' music, in fact, he revealed back in May that the soundtrack for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is already done. "Soundtrack is finished. Movie starts shooting end of year," he shared on Twitter. While Gunn features a range of music in his movies, there are some songs he refuses to use. While answering some fan questions on Instagram this week, Gunn explained why he won't use "Dancing in the Moonlight" by King Harvest.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel Vs. DC Crossover Movie Isn't Impossible, James Gunn Had Casual Talks with Both Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn continues to hold out hope for one day helming a Marvel/DC crossover epic, even revealing that casual conversations have taken place behind the scenes. Responding to a fan on social media who asked whether "there's even a remote chance we ever see a big blockbuster crossover", Gunn provided a realistic response that will temper expectations, but could not help leaving the door slightly ajar.
MoviesIGN

Who Is Idris Elba's Suicide Squad 2 Character Robert DuBois? DC's Bloodsport Explained

After months of speculation, we finally learned at DC Fandome last year which DC villain Idris Elba is playing in The Suicide Squad. And it's... probably not the character you were expecting. No, he's not Deadshot, Deathstroke or Bronze Tiger. Instead, Elba is playing an obscure but still significant Superman villain named Bloodsport. Indeed, in the latest trailer for The Suicide Squad, Superman even gets a shout-out -- Bloodsport put him in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet, we learn!
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Gunn talks about the role of Idris Elba in The Suicide Squad and the secrecy with which he has taken his role

Director of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn, kept the role of Idris Elba as Bloodsport a secret For a long time. As reported by ComicBook.com, Gunn recently participated in a question and answer session on Twitter where asked if he filmed alternate scenes, especially character deaths, to prevent details from being leaked of history. Gunn said they did not film any such scenes, although they did their best to keeping the role of Idris Elba a secret from everyone, including equipment.
Moviesheyuguys.com

New trailer drops for James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

Warner Bros. has debuted a brand new trailer for James Gunn’s part sequel/ part reboot of ‘The Suicide Squad’. Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Comments On Ridiculous Rumor About Superman Getting A New Face

Earlier this week, a new trailer for The Suicide Squad was released that definitely saw an increase in excitement for James Gunn's first movie in the DC Extended Universe. However, one big talking point was the filmmaker's decision to follow the comic books (which, let's face it, is no bad thing) by having Bloodsport end up in Task Force X after shooting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet. Some fans don't like the thought of the Man of Steel becoming a punchline in this movie, while others are hoping for some sort of cameo appearance.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Was It Henry Cavill’s Superman Who Was Shot By The Suicide Squad’s Bloodsport? Here’s What James Gunn Says

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Suicide Squad features some of the roughest characters the DC Extended Universe has to offer. Most of Task Force X’s members possess an assortment of deadly skills, but that also comes with some personal baggage. Take Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, who’s incarcerated for putting Superman in the ICU. Admittedly, it’s a pretty impressive feat, yet it’s still unclear as to whether it was Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel who was unfortunately hurt. With this, writer-director James Gunn has now chimed with some thoughts of his own.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Suicide Squad is "neither a sequel nor reboot" says star John Cena

James Gunn's take on The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters later this summer. And while certain details surrounding the production have emerged, such as the film's runtime (132 minutes), details of its cast, and whether anyone will survive (apparently that's a no), specifics over its place in the DC Extended Universe are... fuzzy.
Movies/Film

‘The Suicide Squad’ Director James Gunn Went to Extreme Lengths to Keep Character Deaths a Secret on Set

How do you keep a secret about a superhero movie these days? It’s nigh impossible in the age of social media and set photos, though big superhero blockbuster machines like Marvel Studios have the strategy down to a tee — distributing different scripts, shooting different endings, and even making it difficult for their actors to know which movie they’re actually in.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

The Suicide Squad: Director James Gunn teases ‘cadre of villains’ cast as new trailer leaks

A new trailer for The Suicide Squad has been unveiled – in slightly unusual circumstances.The clip is currently available as an unlisted video on Warner Bros Pictures’ YouTube channel, meaning only people who have the link can access it.The trailer was also released as a pre-roll add on YouTube, according to Polygon.Director James Gunn has shared several humorous tweets about the situation, jokingly referring to the cast as a “cadre of villains”.“I can’t believe they would do me like that,” he wrote of the trailer’s release.When The Suicide Squad actor Alice Braga tweeted “I should’ve known better than to share...
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Shows His Support For Comic Book Shops

After Mister Miracle artist Mitch Gerads noticed that the newest posted for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad featured a note encouraging people to find the source material at their local comic book retailer, Gunn tweeted that he wanted to support comic book stores, publishers, and talent following the catastrophic damage wrought on the industry last year when the COVID-19 pandemic froze Diamond Comics Distributors and shut down most comic shops for weeks or months. The idea of promoting comics or comic shops in movies or the promotional material that surrounds them is a popular request from direct market retailers, but inconsistently done (you'd probably say rare).
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

James Gunn responds to The Suicide Squad's Superman controversy

James Gunn has cheekily responded to those who are opposed to the idea of The Suicide Squad’s Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba, being able to shoot Superman. The Suicide Squad director had previously made mention to Bloodsport’s incarceration being due to shooting Superman with a kryptonite bullet. "If you believe these covers, he may not be the bad guy in that situation," Gunn said.
Video GamesComicBook

Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Says Batman: Arkham Games Inspired Harley Quinn's New Look

When James Gunn's The Suicide Squad releases in theaters and on HBO Max, it will feature a somewhat familiar look for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Following the new trailer's release, IGN and James Gunn released a trailer breakdown, in which Gunn confirmed that Harley's new costume is inspired by the one she wears in the Arkham games! In the new film, Harley has a red and black costume with a corset and a choker, which should look quite familiar to fans of the games. While Harley will wear a different look later in the movie, Gunn called this design the look he likes best for the character.

Comments / 0

Community Policy