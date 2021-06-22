Tulsans urged to take precautions after Tulsa police reports posted on dark web

Tulsans are being urged to take precautions after someone posted Tulsa police reports on the dark web.

City of Tulsa's Chief Information Officer Michael Dellinger confirms the City was informed of the data breach at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

City officials said 18,000 city files, mainly police reports and internal department employee files, are on the dark web. The person responsible for a ransomware attack on the city in May posted the files. At this time, the City is monitoring the situation to see if more files were compromised and is not discussing any ransom payment.

Police reports include SOME identifying information:

Name

Date of Birth

Address

Driver's License number

Reports do NOT include social security numbers.

Officials urge anyone who:

filed a police report

got a citation

made a payment with the city

interacted with the city any way where personal identifying information was shared (online or in-person)

to start taking precautions:

Monitor financial accounts and credit reports

Get with credit/debit card companies to issue a fraud alert

Change passwords to personal accounts

Take additional authentication measures in all personal accounts and applications

Officials confirm there was no compromise of information to those who have paid to any City of Tulsa payment system, such as a water bill.

Visit the Oklahoma Department of Consumer Credit for additional ways to protect your data.

Officials said the city’s Incident Response Team and federal authorities are investigating the data breach and monitoring any information being shared.

