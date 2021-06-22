Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Tulsans urged to take precautions after Tulsa police reports posted on dark web

By Caitlin Huggins
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 15 days ago
Tulsans are being urged to take precautions after someone posted Tulsa police reports on the dark web.

City of Tulsa's Chief Information Officer Michael Dellinger confirms the City was informed of the data breach at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

City officials said 18,000 city files, mainly police reports and internal department employee files, are on the dark web. The person responsible for a ransomware attack on the city in May posted the files. At this time, the City is monitoring the situation to see if more files were compromised and is not discussing any ransom payment.

Police reports include SOME identifying information:

  • Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Address
  • Driver's License number

Reports do NOT include social security numbers.

Officials urge anyone who:

  • filed a police report
  • got a citation
  • made a payment with the city
  • interacted with the city any way where personal identifying information was shared (online or in-person)

to start taking precautions:

  • Monitor financial accounts and credit reports
  • Get with credit/debit card companies to issue a fraud alert
  • Change passwords to personal accounts
  • Take additional authentication measures in all personal accounts and applications

Officials confirm there was no compromise of information to those who have paid to any City of Tulsa payment system, such as a water bill.

Visit the Oklahoma Department of Consumer Credit for additional ways to protect your data.

Officials said the city’s Incident Response Team and federal authorities are investigating the data breach and monitoring any information being shared.

Man dies after running from Tulsa police

A male suspect dies after running from police in east Tulsa. Tulsa police said Emmitt Weaver died June 30 th after running from police. It started as police worked to reduce gun violence near 31 st and Memorial. Police said officers pulled up outside a motel and saw three people standing outside, two of those people ran when they saw police.

