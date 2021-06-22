Cancel
San Diego, CA

San Diego Airport receives millions in COVID-19 rescue funding

By Zac Self
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 15 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego International Airport is set to receive nearly $90 million in airport rescue funding, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday.

The administration says the funding will help keep people safe and employed by reimbursing expenses.

In total, the FAA says it will award $8 billion in grants to “keep U.S. airport workers employed, construction projects going and help U.S. airports recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The Airport Rescue Grants keep workers employed and help the aviation sector recover as more Americans get vaccinated and begin traveling again,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These grants are part of the Administration’s commitment to build back a better and safer transportation system throughout our country.”

The airport will receive $89 million under the program, including more than $78 million to support airport operations and over $10 million to support concessionaires that operate at the airport.

“The FAA is committed to working with the aviation industry as it recovers from the impacts of the pandemic,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “These airport rescue grants provide needed support to our nation’s airports as we recover from the pandemic’s impacts.”

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

