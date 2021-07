It has been a turbulent few months for cryptocurrency investors. Elon Musk’s hot and cold relationship with Bitcoin has caused massive fluctuations in its value, as he highlights environmental concerns regarding the energy usage of cryptocurrency mining. China has gone one step further, banning cryptocurrency mining as well as clamping down on trading as it seeks to pave the way for its own central bank backed Chinese digital currency. In the latest blow, Barclays bank has intervened to stop UK investors using their credit or debit cards to deposit funds into the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.