Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Emily Simpson Slams Braunwyn Windham-Burke As An Unlikable Fraud After Real Housewives Firing

By Alex Darus
Posted by 
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3YfC_0acQx0u300

Let’s just get one thing out of the way — the Real Housewives of Orange County was in desperate need of a revamp following its 2020 season. The void left by OGs Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge was glaringly obvious. Shannon Beador wasn’t capable of being a ring-leader. And Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke were competing for the title of worst Real Housewife of all time, whether it was due to their controversial statements or questionable actions. The drama wasn’t even fun to watch — cringe-worthy is a more appropriate description.

Bravo is attempting to bring RHOC back to the good old days (or as Vicki says, make it “classy” again). Heather Dubrow is headed back . And my fingers are crossed Tamra is coming with her. Boringwyn , Kelly Fraud and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas didn’t make the cut, leaving Shannon , Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter in the cast. If it was me, I probably would’ve gotten rid of all the women from Season 15 to start fresh. But Bravo is taking the necessary baby steps.

In case you didn’t know, Braunwyn lives for attention . Just look at how she’s taking her firing — spouting off during any interview she can and finding any way possible to make a headline. She conveniently announced her relationship with Fernanda Rocha (yes, that Fernanda) around the time of her firing. She’s already trying to figure out a way back in front of the cameras if her old BFF officially takes her orange on the show. And she’s battling the always eloquent Kelly , who blames Braunwyn for losing her job. Like I’ve been saying, both women did a pretty good job of doing that on their own.

Braunwyn also recently did an interview to share her feelings about Gina , Emily and Shannon staying on. And particularly in Emily’s case, she was not on board with her return. She referred to her as “Eeyore” and referenced Tamra’s previous comments that Emily is like watching paint dry on TV . Sounds like someone’s bitter to me, but I also don’t really rock with Emily like that. Or her little weasel of a husband.

RELATED: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Emily Simpson Should Have Been Fired And Calls Her “Eeyore;” Says It’s “Going To Be Weird” Watching Gina Kirschenheiter And Heather Dubrow Interact

Emily , who tends to have a big bark on social media but no bite in real life, apparently didn’t love Braunwyn’s comments. Instagram account @realhousewivesfranchise posted a screenshot of Emily’s Instagram story, where she answered a fan question regarding Braunwyn’s comments.

RELATED: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Emily Simpson And Kelly Dodd Are Ingrained In Their Privilege

Emily wrote, “Yeah Fraudwyn can run her mouth all she wants… but she’s still fired and still unlikeable.” Burn. I hope that social media gangster Emily brings the same energy to Season 16. But based on her track record, I doubt it.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH BRAUNWYN THAT EMILY SHOULD’VE BEEN FIRED? DO YOU THINK EMILY ACTS TOUGH ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Emily Simpson Slams Braunwyn Windham-Burke As An Unlikable Fraud After Real Housewives Firing appeared first on Reality Tea .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
768
Followers
146
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Beador
Person
Heather Dubrow
Person
Vicki Gunvalson
Person
Gina Kirschenheiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Boringwyn Kelly Fraud#Realhousewivesfranchise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Andy Cohen Tells Heather Dubrow Another Real Housewives Alum Will Be Returning To Another City’s Cast

The Bravo gods have answered our (my) prayers — Heather Dubrow is returning to the Real Housewives of Orange County. The news of Fancy Pant’s long-awaited return comes along with some arguably even better news — Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke are OUT for good. No more Kelly Fraud’s nasty comments and total ignorance. Or Braunwyn’s over-the-top narcissism. Both ladies were eyeing for a return, but the fans have spoken. And Boringwin really uprooted her entire life as she knew it for a TV show that doesn’t want her back. What a shame. Oh, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is out after one season, but we hardly got to know her anyway.
TV ShowsPopculture

'RHOC' Cast Shakeup: 3 Stars Leaving, 1 Alum Returning

The Real Housewives of Orange County is shaking things up! Controversial cast member Kelly Dodd will not be returning for the show's 16th season, Bravo confirmed to Variety Tuesday, nor will Braunwyn Windham-Burke after two seasons and Elizabeth Vargas after one. Returning for her orange will be former cast member Heather Dubrow, who was a fan-favorite from Season 7 to 11 before her exit.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is “Shocked” She Got Fired During Pride Month; She Was “Excited To Finally Have A Gay Housewife”

Three cast members were recently fired on Real Housewives of Orange County, but only one is being classy about it. Elizabeth Lyn Vargas was let go after just one season, but she was mature about it. Then we have Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd. Kelly blamed Braunwyn for her lack of a RHOC paycheck. Kelly […] The post Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is “Shocked” She Got Fired During Pride Month; She Was “Excited To Finally Have A Gay Housewife” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Slams Bravo For Keeping Criminals And Firing Her For “Being Conservative”

I had a feeling that once Kelly Dodd finally got the boot from the Real Housewives of Orange County that she would go totally off the rails. And based on her recent behavior, it looks like she’s (unfortunately) proving my theory to be correct.  Kelly got the boot from Bravo, which she literally said she […] The post Kelly Dodd Slams Bravo For Keeping Criminals And Firing Her For “Being Conservative” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Says Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is “The Worst Human Being” She Has Ever Worked With; Questions Braunwyn’s Alcoholism, Sexuality, And Says She’s A “Liar” Who’s “Hurting Her Kids”

It was clear that based Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s track records on the Real Housewives of Orange County that their eventually firing from the show would not be a dignified exit. And unfortunately, they’ve both been showing off their worst sides. And proving that Bravo made the right choice by giving their oranges to […] The post Kelly Dodd Says Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is “The Worst Human Being” She Has Ever Worked With; Questions Braunwyn’s Alcoholism, Sexuality, And Says She’s A “Liar” Who’s “Hurting Her Kids” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says Brooks Ayers “Blocked Me On Everything” Following Cancer Scam; She Still Doesn’t Forgive Producers And Says “They Had A Boring Cast” And “Hooked In To Brooks” That Season

Real Housewives of Orange County wasn’t always a hot mess. In fact, RHOC had an amazing run from Season 3 to Season 11. That’s nine seasons of good TV, which is a difficult feat for any show, scripted or otherwise. We can attribute a lot of this success to stellar casting decisions. For instance, Tamra Judge’s arrival […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Brooks Ayers “Blocked Me On Everything” Following Cancer Scam; She Still Doesn’t Forgive Producers And Says “They Had A Boring Cast” And “Hooked In To Brooks” That Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Heather Dubrow Is Coming Back to 'RHOC'

Thirteen hours ago, Heather Dubrow posted an Instagram photo of herself aptly holding an orange. Her caption? "IS IT TRUE ??? I’M COMING BACK TO RHOC ???" And the answer is yes. Yup, Heather is coming back to Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 16, and most people are popping their bottles of celebratory Champagne.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Doesn’t Get Why Shannon Beador Is Still On Real Housewives Of Orange County; Slams Shannon As Difficult To Work With

Shannon Beador was always difficult to watch for some Real Housewives of Orange County fans.  Shrill, uptight, and defensive from day one.  At first, it could have been blamed on an unhappy marriage to David Beador.  But once the two split-up, and Shannon was finally representing herself, RHOC viewers could see that David only influenced […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Doesn’t Get Why Shannon Beador Is Still On Real Housewives Of Orange County; Slams Shannon As Difficult To Work With appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Andy Cohen Says Braunwyn Windham-Burke Was Fired Because She “Wasn’t In Healthiest Spot” While Becoming Sober And Was Dealing With “Serious Life Stuff”

Real Housewives of Orange County fans knew that a cast shake-up was coming, and Bravo did not disappoint. On June 15, 2021, viewers found out that Kelly Dodd was fired. And Elizabeth Lyn Vargas was one and done. Get ready to toast with some champs, because RHOC alum Heather Dubrow is returning for Season 16. I love me some Heather, so I am here for it!

Comments / 7

Community Policy