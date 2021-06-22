Emily Simpson Slams Braunwyn Windham-Burke As An Unlikable Fraud After Real Housewives Firing

Let’s just get one thing out of the way — the Real Housewives of Orange County was in desperate need of a revamp following its 2020 season. The void left by OGs Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge was glaringly obvious. Shannon Beador wasn’t capable of being a ring-leader. And Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke were competing for the title of worst Real Housewife of all time, whether it was due to their controversial statements or questionable actions. The drama wasn’t even fun to watch — cringe-worthy is a more appropriate description.

Bravo is attempting to bring RHOC back to the good old days (or as Vicki says, make it “classy” again). Heather Dubrow is headed back . And my fingers are crossed Tamra is coming with her. Boringwyn , Kelly Fraud and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas didn’t make the cut, leaving Shannon , Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter in the cast. If it was me, I probably would’ve gotten rid of all the women from Season 15 to start fresh. But Bravo is taking the necessary baby steps.

In case you didn’t know, Braunwyn lives for attention . Just look at how she’s taking her firing — spouting off during any interview she can and finding any way possible to make a headline. She conveniently announced her relationship with Fernanda Rocha (yes, that Fernanda) around the time of her firing. She’s already trying to figure out a way back in front of the cameras if her old BFF officially takes her orange on the show. And she’s battling the always eloquent Kelly , who blames Braunwyn for losing her job. Like I’ve been saying, both women did a pretty good job of doing that on their own.

Braunwyn also recently did an interview to share her feelings about Gina , Emily and Shannon staying on. And particularly in Emily’s case, she was not on board with her return. She referred to her as “Eeyore” and referenced Tamra’s previous comments that Emily is like watching paint dry on TV . Sounds like someone’s bitter to me, but I also don’t really rock with Emily like that. Or her little weasel of a husband.

Emily , who tends to have a big bark on social media but no bite in real life, apparently didn’t love Braunwyn’s comments. Instagram account @realhousewivesfranchise posted a screenshot of Emily’s Instagram story, where she answered a fan question regarding Braunwyn’s comments.

Emily wrote, “Yeah Fraudwyn can run her mouth all she wants… but she’s still fired and still unlikeable.” Burn. I hope that social media gangster Emily brings the same energy to Season 16. But based on her track record, I doubt it.

