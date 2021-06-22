Cancel
NBA

Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie cleared for full return to basketball activities after ACL injury

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has been cleared for a full return to basketball activities, his surgeon, Riley Williams, told The Athletic's Shams Charania. "He looks and feels and moves like the pre-injury Spencer Dinwiddie," Williams said. Dinwiddie suffered a partially torn ACL early in the season, but reports had indicated that he was hoping to return to the Nets for the NBA Finals if they had made it that far. It is unclear whether or not this report indicates that he would have been able to do so.

