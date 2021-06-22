Cancel
Sedin brothers join Canucks front office as special advisers to GM

NHL
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading scorers in Vancouver history will assist Benning. Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin were named Tuesday as special advisers to the general manager of the Vancouver Canucks. "We're coming in as rookies," Daniel Sedin said Wednesday. "Old rookies, but we want to come in and learn all aspects of this side of the business and we're just excited to be back in the organization. We worked with so many great people throughout the years, great teammates, coaches, management. We're excited to be back and we're coming in with wide eyes and we'll learn."

