Warriors Rumors: Curry, Draft, Wiseman, Oubre

By Sameer Kumar
 15 days ago

Barring an extension, Stephen Curry will enter next season on an expiring contract, and given the current state of the Warriors’ organization, it’s not hard to think that Curry will at least want to test the waters.

While Warriors owner Joe Lacob said that he expects Curry to stay with the only organization he’s ever known throughout his entire career, Lacob seemed to acknowledge the possibility of Curry wanting to go elsewhere, according to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.

“Look, Steph Curry, if he really wanted to leave at the end of his contract, he’s a free agent, he’s earned the right, he can do it,” Lacob said. “I said that with Kevin Durant .”

While it’s fair to acknowledge the fact that Curry is a free agent, it’s a little bizarre of him to say that now, as that’s only going to add more fuel to the fire in terms of speculation on Curry’s next stop.

The possibility exists that Curry doesn’t sign an extension this summer, but gives it one more year in “The Bay” with a healthy Klay Thompson back in the mix.

  • A Western Conference staffer said that if the Warriors end up with the fourth pick in this year’s draft, then he expects them to hold onto it, but if it’s like sixth or seventh, then they’ll look to trade that away, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. The Warriors own the Timberwolves’ pick this year if it lands outside the top three.

  • The Warriors have had no serious discussions internally about trading James Wiseman this offseason, according to Fischer. Fischer notes that Warriors officials believe that a regular NBA calendar and more practice time could help Wiseman grow into a frontcourt lynchpin sooner rather than later.

  • The Warriors have interest in re-signing Kelly Oubre , according to Fischer. Fischer also discusses that Oubre presents a unique sign-and-trade opportunity for the Warriors, as the Spurs and Mavericks are said to be interested in him.

