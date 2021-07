To coin a phrase, the Human Rights Act 1998, which the government is now reviewing, was passed to “bring human rights home”. Home, that is, in the sense that Britain, fresh from its struggle against Nazism, was one of the prime movers behind the European Convention of Human Rights as it was framed in 1950, and in the establishment of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. Despite the name, it has nothing to do with the European Union (though the EU has its own Treaty commitments to human rights).