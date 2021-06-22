Cancel
NBA

Klay Thompson: 'Can't wait to burn em down next year'

By Sports
Audacy
Audacy
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Klay Thompson took to Instagram to provide Dub Nation with a positive update on his recovery. Thompson tore his Achilles on Nov. 18 and underwent surgery on Nov. 25. No word on when he'll officially make his return but it probably won't be at the beginning of the season.

