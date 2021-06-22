Klay Thompson: 'Can't wait to burn em down next year'

The Warriors have a small window for a title push. Are the big three still reliable? Read on for more. The Three Warriors We Can Expect to Keep on Side Throughout the Season. It’s a big off-season for the Golden State Warriors. There’s an obvious core to build around. There are some interesting rotation pieces to supplement the superstar talent. There are players who could be used as trade assets along with valuable draft picks to further add to their starters. Nothing is certain, yet. One thing is, though, and that is that the core three who have seen the Warriors through their highest of highs are all aging, and the window of opportunity growing smaller and smaller to capitalise on their talents again and go all the way to the NBA finals and lift the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy among confetti.