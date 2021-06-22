Impressive Creations of Weird Taste

I’ve got a major soft spot in my heart for epistolary novels, stories that are told through a series of documents (like letters, diary entries, newspaper clippings, and so on). What I so enjoy about this format is how it throws you into these characters’ worlds headfirst, often without much in the way of introduction or background from an objective point of view. Instead, you experience the story only from a very specific perspective and don’t have any of the extra information you would get from an omniscient narrator. It’s so fun to watch stories unfold in this format, and I personally really love the satisfaction of gradually gaining more and more understanding of the world I’m reading about just through context clues.