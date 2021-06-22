Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Film Review: In The Heights is a feel-good reminder of the joy of the big screen musical

By Peter Gray
theaureview.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny film that has an air of positivity about it can all too easily be framed as “the movie we need right now” coming off the global lockdown stage of the pandemic. Sure, a film that makes you laugh, smile, or cry (in the good way) is going to be enough of an escape after this last year, but In The Heights, director Jon M. Chu‘s colourful, exuberant adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s 2008 Broadway success, is truly the definition of such a phrase.

www.theaureview.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Dascha Polanco
Person
Jimmy Smits
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Olga Merediz
Person
Leslie Grace
Person
Corey Hawkins
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Heights#Washington Heights#Musicals#Film Review#Stanford#Afro Latinos#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
upr.org

'In The Heights Review' With Casey

Adapted from the famous musical first produced on Broadway in 2008, In the Heights presents a vibrant kaleidoscopic view of the New York City neighborhood Washington Heights and the hopes and dreams of its Latinx residents. Translating a powerful stage production into a dazzling cinematic spectacle is a rare success....
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

The Birdcage on the Big Screen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 25th Anniversary of the blockbuster “The Birdcage”. In this hysterical comedy, Armand (Robin Williams) and Albert (Nathan Lane) have built the perfect life for themselves tending to their gaudy Miami nightclub. But their pastel tranquility is shaken when Armand’s son announces that he’s getting married to the daughter of ultra-conservative Senator Keeley (Gene Hackman)...and they’re all getting together for dinner! Can Armand and Albert transform themselves into Mr. and Mrs. Family Values in time? It’ll take the performance of their lives!
MoviesHyperallergic

The 58th New York Film Festival, Now on the Big Screen

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Like most such events that have taken place over the past year, the 58th edition of the New York Film Festival was held virtually (with some drive-in screenings). Now, though, with quarantine restrictions lifting, Film at Lincoln Center has put together a do-over for anyone who missed the communal experience of indoor moviegoing. For the next few months, they’ll be showing various titles that played NYFF 2020.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Good on Paper Might’ve Been Good Enough on Paper, but it’s Very Bad on Screen

The biggest problem with Good on Paper, a film based on a true story that’s based on a lie (stay with me here) that is rife with problematic moments, is that neither writer/star Iliza Shlesinger nor director Kim Gatewood know just what kind of film they’re trying to make. Is this a stand-up show with some narrative thrown in? A romantic comedy gone sour? A confessional? The resulting mish-mash of styles and narrative devices is so confusing and frustrating it nearly makes everything else that’s subpar in the film, from the performances to the writing to the body shaming and so on, seem inconsequential. Shlesinger is a comedian by trade (hoping to break into film, apparently, but with much left to be desired if this is her at her best with scripted content), so it’s no surprise that the moments interspersed throughout Good on Paper that are supposed to be her character performing a set (but are actually just Shlesinger doing her thing) are the film’s few bright spots.
MoviesHBO Watch

HBOWatch Movie Review: “In the Heights”

Lin Manuel-Miranda has some kind of talent, I have to say. Being a toddler teacher, I’m well familiar with the Moana soundtrack and can appreciate Lin’s ability to turn a phrase. When Hamilton hit it big and all my friends were seeing it on stage, I was curious. It hit Disney+ and I could easily see how this show got huge. What I didn’t realize at the time was that Hamilton wasn’t his first show. In fact, In the Heights made it big and got optioned for film ages ago. But after getting passed over and then switching hands, it finally landed and aired over 12 years later. In the Heights will solidify Lin’s talent even more, because there’s a passion present, seen less in his other works. It offers a connection to his own history and a desire to share it with the world. The movie, right now at least, is in cinemas and on the full version of HBO Max (for a limited time). Without further ado, let’s discuss In the Heights.
Spokane, WAspokanepublicradio.org

Nathan Weinbender reviews "In the Heights"

Before there was "Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda made himself a star with the musical "In the Heights." It has now been translated into a film, now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, which Nathan Weinbender says is a rousing, if old-fashioned, piece of entertainment. Nathan Weinbender is one of...
Moviesseattlerefined.com

Review: 'The Tomorrow War' is best suited for the big screen experience

Chris Pratt certainly isn't trying to reinvent the wheel - or even step outside the film genre he has been dominating in recent years - but there is one aspect of "The Tomorrow War" that will give action fans a reason to rejoice: it isn't a remake, an adaptation or part of a billion-dollar franchise. Written by Zach Dean and directed by Chris McKay, the big-budget sci-fi military action thriller arriving direct-to-streaming on Prime Video is certainly, like most in this genre, better suited for the big screen experience.
MoviesStanford Daily

Review: The lively “In The Heights” misses the mark

It’s a warm summer day in Washington Heights, a neighborhood in the uppermost part of Manhattan. Vibrantly colored buildings saturate the streets with energy. Eventually, we come to the El Sueñito bodega, a daily pass-through for the residents of Washington Heights and their dreams. “In The Heights” (2021) is a...
Theater & Dancesevernaparkvoice.com

“In The Heights” Is A Top-Shelf Musical

“In the Heights” is a Latinx fantasia and musical set in the predominantly Latin Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City. It is brought to us by Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame and is adapted from the musical of the same name, which has been running since 2005. If you’re...
MoviesPosted by
Kicker 102.5

‘Black Widow’ Review: Marvel Goes Back to the Big Screen

This is a good time for fans of enormous blockbusters about outsider misfits who band together to form a surrogate family. There’s already a new Fast & Furious in theaters, F9, where Dominic Toretto’s “family” of street racers does battle with his half-brother Jakob. Now there’s Black Widow, the first Marvel movie to hit theaters after a two-year Covid layoff that, like so many of us, quarantined the Marvel Cinematic Universe at home. Like F9, Black Widow turns domestic drama into fodder for a massive action film, with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff alternately fighting with or beside three other superheroes who, many years before, had been part of a sleeper cell of Russian agents disguised as a happy American family.
Moviestheyoungfolks.com

‘Zola’ review: A Twitter sensation turns into a big-screen movie sensation

In 2015, Aziah “Zola” King’s 148-tweet epic took the internet by storm. The viral thread read like a Jack Kerouac novel and captured people’s attentions with every 165 characters. When it was announced that it would be made into a movie, there was apprehension around the move. Could 148 tweets—which each take seconds to read—properly adapt to a full-length feature? The answer is “Hell yes!” Over the course of a perfectly short, 90-minute runtime, Zola manages to be fun and stylish as it also focuses on female friendship.
Celebritiesspectrumnews1.com

'Halston' a visual homage to late designer and NYC of yesteryear

Broadway favorite Krysta Rodriguez is playing dress up, lashes, hair and of course all things Halston in the new Netflix mini-series about the life and career of the late fashion designer. In the show, Rodriguez takes on Halston’s dear friend, celebrated stage and screen star Liza Minnelli. Rodriguez says she was a Liza fan long before signing on to the project.
Moviescoolcleveland.com

The Musical Theatre Project’s Movies at Home Looks at “My Fair Lady”

My Fair Lady, which debuted in 1956, is one of the most famous and beloved musicals of all time, with nearly every song in the score by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Lowe (“I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face”) a classic.
Posted by
Third Coast Review

Review: A Celebration of Music, Culture and Black Joy in Summer of Soul

Editor’s Note: this review was first posted as part of Third Coast Review’s Sundance Film Festival coverage. Starting my 2021 Sundance Film Festival off exactly how I needed to: with a party. Marking the feature directing debut from Roots drummer and “Tonight Show” music director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer of Soul pieces together footage that has been sitting in a basement for more than 50 years from the Harlem Cultural Festival, circa 1969, an event meant to unite a community only a year after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and pay tribute to the many cultures and influences that made Harlem so special at the time. But Thompson does more than edit together a concert film featuring such dignitaries as Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, the Staples Singers, B.B. King, Gladys Knight, David Ruffin, Mahalia Jackson, Sly and the Family Stone, and even the 5th Dimension; he also places the various music styles (R&B, gospel, Afro-Cuban jazz, blues, and funk) in the context of the times, and makes the point that the event was a huge factor in radicalizing Harlem and the musicians that played the summer concert series.
MoviesDeadline

‘Annette’ Review: Adam Driver & Marion Cotillard Superb In Offbeat Rock Opera Musical Fantasy Opening Cannes Film Festival

Tonight’s Cannes Film Festival world premiere of Leos Carax’s musical rock opera Annette has been a long time coming as it was actually announced to be part of the fest’s 2020 edition. That was canceled, of course, but this film decided to wait 14 months until it could have its moment on the red carpeted steps of the Grand Theatre Lumiere, and I have to say that, quirky as it is, the wait was worth it.
Moviestheaureview.com

Film Review: Black Widow proves that a female voice is a tone that suits the Marvel canon

Eagerly awaited, though perhaps a few years too late, Marvel’s latest excursion of the bombastic kind – Black Widow – isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though as Cate Shortland‘s venture adopts a more grounded mentality (at least for the most part), playing as a type-of Bourne Identity actioner that eventually escalates to typical explosive MCU fare, peppering welcome humour, family drama, and the topical notion of women’s autonomy over their own bodies and minds throughout.

Comments / 0

Community Policy