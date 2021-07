Electronic Arts completed its acquisition of Codemasters back in February, and now the developer's leadership has announced that it will be leaving the company. CEO Frank Sagnier and CFO Rashid Varachia will both leave by the end of July. EA beat out Take-Two with a $1.2 billion bid for Codemasters late last year, acquiring the studio and franchises such as F1 and Dirt. According to a statement provided to GamesIndusty.biz, the departures of Sagnier and Varachia were always part of the plan. Clive Moody and Jonathan Bunney will take over leadership positions with the company. Both currently serve as the SVP of product development and SVP of publishing, respectively.