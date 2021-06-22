Hurricane season has arrived
CHESTERTOWN — June marks the start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and federal and state emergency management officials are encouraging Marylanders to be prepared. According to a news release from the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the National Weather Service and other forecasters are predicting a busier than usual hurricane season this year on the heels of a 2020 season that saw a record-setting 30 named storms, 14 of which became hurricanes.www.myeasternshoremd.com