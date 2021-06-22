These Are the Best Drybar Hair Tools On Sale for Amazon Prime Day

There's never a wrong time to buy more beauty products. And if there's a sale as good as this one from Ulta, you have no good excuse not to give yourself a little pick-me-up. It's officially summertime, which means you need to pack on the SPF, switch out your heavy cream for a lighter version, and throw on some glam makeup, because why not? Ulta's Summer Sale is the beauty sale of the season, and you have until July 4th to shop countless beauty must-haves at insanely decreased prices. If you're not into the idea of mindlessly scrolling through 23–you heard that right, 23–pages of products, I picked the 25 items I would be more than happy to receive from a friend of mine. Do you hear that, friends? Suppose your vanity is already covered in products. In that case, you could always go the selfless route and buy your friend whose birthday is in November (November 18th, are you still not paying attention, friends?!) a gift on sale, and by the time you give it to them, it won't be on sale anymore, and they'll think you paid full price. Ahead, find the best of the best, from skincare, hair tools, everyday essentials, and eyeshadow palettes that will change your life. I knew this was a Holiday weekend, but wow, what a way to celebrate.