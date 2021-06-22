Cancel
Cancer

SARS-CoV-2 Variants May Succumb to Multivalent Nanobodies

Genetic Engineering News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SARS-CoV-2 variants that keep appearing are still manageable with currently available COVID-19 vaccines. Still. One day, “still” could become “no longer.” One way to deal with this grim possibility is to deploy new vaccines. Another way is to target SARS-CoV-2 variants with neutralizing antibodies. The latter option is being...

www.genengnews.com
ScienceCosmos

‘Technically no longer human’ – Can mRNA COVID-19 vaccines meld with your DNA?

It is becoming increasingly common to see social media posts claiming that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could alter a person’s DNA. Some posts even go as far as to suggest that nano-machines are being injected into the body. But is there any truth to these rumours? Could an mRNA vaccine be modifying your DNA?
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

COVID-19 vaccination may be stemming evolution of “fitter” SARS-CoV-2 variants

Researchers in the United States and India have presented the first known evidence that the rollout of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination is restricting the evolutionary and immune escape pathways accessible to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Venky Soundararajan from nference Labs, in Cambridge, Massachusetts and colleagues found...
CancerScience Daily

Versatile, fast and reliable SARS-CoV-2 antibody assay

Technical University of Munich (TUM) During the continued progression of the Corona pandemic, rapid, inexpensive, and reliable tests will become increasingly important to determine whether people have the associated antibodies -- either through infection or vaccination. Researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have now developed such a rapid antibody test. It provides the result in only eight minutes; the aim is to further reduce the process time to four minutes.
SciencePosted by
The Conversation UK

COVID lab-leak theory: ‘rare’ genetic sequence doesn’t mean the virus was engineered

The theory that the COVID-19 pandemic was triggered by the Sars-CoV-2 virus being leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China was recently given new life following an explosive article in the Wall Street Journal(WSJ), in which the authors claimed “the most compelling reason to favour the lab leak hypothesis is firmly based in science”. But does the science really support the claim that the virus was engineered in a laboratory?
SciencePhys.org

Identification of two pathways for SARS-CoV-2 entry into cells

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Ideally, to prevent its spread, treatments should target the early stages of infection before the virus penetrates cells. A joint investigation by INRAE and Heidelberg University, Germany, has revealed the mechanisms by which the virus enters host cells. The results, published in EMBO Journal on 23rd June, show that SARS-CoV-2 uses two entry pathways: a fast route in cells expressing a specific protease (TMPRSS2) on their surface and a slow route in cells devoid of this protease. These findings offer new perspectives for the development of antiviral strategies that would target both cell entry pathways adopted by SARS-CoV-2.
Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

New SARS-COV-2 Variant Classification System…

California is open! Life is great! The 4th of July is just around the corner. It is now legal to enter most stores without a face mask, yet clerks still must be covered. But what about that SARS-COV-2 Delta variant?. Top symptoms reported on the CDC website for the SARS-COV-2...
Cancerscitechdaily.com

New COVID-19 Test Distinguishes SARS-CoV-2 From Other Coronaviruses With 100% Accuracy

Platform could also predict COVID-19 case severity and immunity against variants. Biomedical engineers at Duke University have demonstrated a tablet-sized device that can reliably detect multiple COVID-19 antibodies and biomarkers simultaneously. Initial results show the test can distinguish between antibodies produced in response to SARS-CoV-2 and four other coronaviruses with...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Gone, But Now Reconstructed SARS-CoV-2 Genomes

About 200 SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences were removed from a database about a year ago, but a researcher from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center has tracked down about a dozen of these sequences, which give some insight into the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Times reports.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

GWAS Method Can Flag Highly Pathogenic SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Using genome-wide association studies (GWAS) methodology to analyze whole-genome sequencing data of SARS-CoV-2 mutations and COVID-19 mortality data can identify highly pathogenic variants of the virus that should be flagged for containment, according to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and MIT researchers. Using this biostatistical methodology, the researchers...
ScienceScience Now

Prior SARS-CoV-2 infection rescues B and T cell responses to variants after first vaccine dose

Science, abh1282, this issue p. 1418; see also abj2258, p. 1392. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine rollout has coincided with the spread of variants of concern. We investigated whether single-dose vaccination, with or without prior infection, confers cross-protective immunity to variants. We analyzed T and B cell responses after first-dose vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNTech messenger RNA vaccine BNT162b2 in health care workers (HCW) followed longitudinally, with or without prior Wuhan-Hu-1 SARS-CoV-2 infection. After one dose, individuals with prior infection showed enhanced T cell immunity, antibody-secreting memory B cell response to the spike protein, and neutralizing antibodies effective against variants B.1.1.7 and B.1.351. By comparison, HCW receiving one vaccine dose without prior infection showed reduced immunity against variants. B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 spike mutations resulted in increased, abrogated, or unchanged T cell responses, depending on human leukocyte antigen (HLA) polymorphisms. Single-dose vaccination with BNT162b2 in the context of prior infection with a heterologous variant substantially enhances neutralizing antibody responses against variants.
ScienceScientific American

Deleted Coronavirus Genome Sequences Trigger Scientific Intrigue

Efforts to study the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic have received help from a surprising source. A biologist in the United States has ‘excavated’ partial SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences from the beginnings of the pandemic’s probable epicentre in Wuhan, China, that were deposited — but later removed — from a US government database.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Genome-Wide Association Studies Accurately Flag More Deadly COVID-19 Variants

Compares mutations to mortality in order to identify variants that should be monitored and contained. Using genome-wide association studies (GWAS) methodology to analyze whole-genome sequencing data of SARS-CoV-2 mutations and COVID-19 mortality data can identify highly pathogenic variants of the virus that should be flagged for containment, according to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and MIT researchers.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Study finds structural changes in the SARS-CoV-2 Alpha and Beta variants

New SARS-CoV-2 variants are spreading rapidly, and there are fears that current COVID-19 vaccines won't protect against them. The latest in a series of structural studies of the SARS-CoV-2 variants' "spike" protein, led by Bing Chen, PhD, at Boston Children's Hospital, reveals new properties of the Alpha (formerly U.K.) and Beta (formerly South Africa) variants. Of note, it suggests that current vaccines may be less effective against the Beta variant.
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 infection and transmission in the North American deer mouse

A new study, conducted in Canada and recently published in Nature Communications, reports that the North American deer mouse can be infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from humans. This finding, therefore, confirms a plausible risk of reverse zoonosis, on which data is presently unavailable. Study:...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers review the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and present treatment methods

A million more questions arise for every answer we have against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Where did it come from? And will it ever go away? A recent article published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology reviews what scientists currently know about the origin, SARS-CoV-2 structure, and potential treatments against this new virus.
SciencePhys.org

SARS-CoV-2 virus can find alternate route to infect cells

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists identified how SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, gets inside cells to cause infection. All current COVID-19 vaccines and antibody-based therapeutics were designed to disrupt this route into cells, which requires a receptor called ACE2. Now, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in...

