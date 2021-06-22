Cancel
Form 4 Black Diamond Therapeuti For: Jun 18 Filed by: Behbahani Ali

 15 days ago

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. These shares were issued in accordance with the Issuer's Amended and Restated Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy, pursuant to which the Reporting Person elected to receive shares of the Issuer's common stock in lieu of cash compensation for annual services as a non-employee director of the Issuer.

