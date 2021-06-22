Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Yard House Opening This Month At Willowbrook Mall, 150 Employees Needed

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UiRTk_0acQvJWB00
Yard House is opening at the Willowbrook Mall. Photo Credit: Emily Clark/Yard House

Yard House is opening later this month at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne.

The bar and grill is known for its curated menu of more than 100 beers on tap and is expected to bring 150 jobs to the community.

This will be Yard House's 83rd location in the U.S., and is set to open June 28.

Each Yard House is built around its expansive bar, which serves as the centerpiece of the restaurant.

A selection of taps are reserved for local and regional beers. In Wayne, these include Nu Juice IPA by Southern Tier Brewing Company, Toasted Lager by Blue Point Brewing Company and Back To Reality IPA by Three 3's Brewing Co.

To complement the expansive beer list, the restaurant’s menu features globally inspired dishes and twists on classics made from scratch daily, ensuring there’s something for everyone who visits.

Ahead of its opening, the restaurant team is looking for passionate beer and hospitality lovers to join its team of servers, cooks, dishwashers, bartenders, hosts and more. Click here to apply.

Yard House, 320 Willowbrook Mall, Wayne.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
114K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willowbrook#Food Drink#Yard House Opening#Instagram#Yard House#Each Yard House#Nu Juice Ipa#Toasted Lager#Brewing Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

New Restaurant Quickly Creates Buzz In Fairfield County

A new Fairfield County seafood restaurant is offering diners a different take on how they eat their seafood by serving up boils of all different flavors and heat levels. Norwalk's RHK Seafood Boil & Bar, located in SONO near the water, features locally sourced seafood that includes a boil menu that allows diners to select their seafood dies and customize the seasonings and heat levels.
Peabody, MASalem News

Luxury gym, spa now open at Northshore Mall

PEABODY — Life Time Northshore wants to provide a little boost for the Northshore Mall. The approximately 130,000 square foot luxury lifestyle and wellness resort opens for business Friday. It includes a gym, group fitness classes, personal training, basketball leagues, a basketball court, child care, a cafe, a lounge, a spa, a full-time chiropractor, a water slide, indoor and outdoor pools, and several hot tubs.
Food & DrinksKenosha News.com

Market Square expanding; New "mini mall" to house Taco Bell

SOMERS — Market Square in Somers is expanding yet again with the addition of a Taco Bell, Popeyes and a Dunkin’ Donuts, among other yet-to-be named businesses. “Our projects are moving right along,” Somers Village President George Stoner said at the June Village Board meeting, adding excavation work has begun on the four-unit “mini mall” that will be anchored by Taco Bell.
Wayne, NJboozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Yard House, Wayne, NJ

Yard House, the chain of restaurants featuring a large selection of draft beer and 100+ item made from scratch menu, has opened at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne. In addition to their vast food and drink menus (View Menu) the 10,000+ square foot space includes a patio and 360+ seats. Their...
Columbus, OH614now.com

Eastland Mall eatery to celebrate grand opening Saturday

This weekend, new eats are coming to Eastland Mall. Designer Kitchen will hold its grand opening from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, June 26 in a spot right across from the food court. The new eatery, which will feature bold and authentic flavors, is headed up by Dayshawn Howard, also known as “Chef Day”. Howard, who hails from Syracuse, New York, made his mark in the catering business before suspending operations after the pandemic.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

New jewelry store planning to open in Paddock Mall

A jewelry store is planning to open a new location in the Paddock Mall and is currently hiring for a variety of positions. Reeds Jewelers is planning to open a new location at the Paddock Mall, located at 3100 SW College Road. It will be the company’s first location in Ocala and third location in Florida.
Food & Drinksmontavilla.net

The Yard at Montavilla Opening Weekend

Yesterday, The Yard at Montavilla opened to customers for the first time. The new food cart pod has space for sixteen vendors, although only a handful are currently serving customers during the first few days. Located at 8220 NE Davis Street, the food vendor collective sits on a corner lot across 82nd Ave from Vestal Elementary School.
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

Behind the Scenes of MAC ‘N CHEESE at City Works in Disney Springs!

Did you know that Mac ‘N Cheese Day is NEXT WEEK?. Yup, July 14th is nationally dedicated to the beloved, cheesy dish that is mac ‘n cheese and as part of an early celebration, we headed to City Works Eatery & Pour House in Disney Springs! City Works invited us to go BEHIND THE SCENES of their mega-popular Mac ‘n Cheese and we’re taking you with us!
Recipescleancuisine.com

Carrot Fries

Carrot Fries – When most people think of fries, they think of perfectly golden, fried and crispy potato strips. And while there are definitely ways to make your classic french fries healthy, there are also many other delicious types of fries that don’t include any potatoes at all!. These Carrot...
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

Review: Is Plaza Ice Cream Parlor Still a MUST DO in Disney World?

Lots of restaurants have been reopening all over Disney World. For months, the Main Street Plaza Ice Cream Parlor in Magic Kingdom has been closed, but its reopening day has finally arrived!! We already shared a first look at this reopened spot but now we’re ready to give you all the delicious details. Is the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor worth a visit and can you still get some favorites there? We’re breaking it all down for you here today!
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
Daily Voice

Pittsfield Police Ask Public's Help Locating Missing Teen

Police in Massachusetts are asking the public for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl. The Pittsfield Police Department issued the request for information on Jordan Wright's whereabouts on Tuesday, July 6. Jordan is described as having brown eyes and brown/black hair. Anyone with information about Jordan's whereabouts is asked to...
Prospect Park, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Bicyclist, 32, Struck, Killed In Prospect Park

UPDATE: A bicyclist was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon in Prospect Park. The 32-year-old victim was struck after riding into the path of 2005 Toyota Corolla near the corner of North 8th Street and Brown Avenue shortly before 12:45 p.m., responders said. He was pronounced dead soon after, they said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy