Michael Carter should bolster the Jets running back room in his rookie season after the team drafted him in this year’s fourth round. The Jets took significant advantage of their draft resources this offseason, utilizing the first four of 10 picks on an offensive unit that was putrid last year. New York finished the 2020 campaign last in both total offense and points — not ideal, which is why much attention needed to be focused on that side of the ball ahead of the 2021 season.