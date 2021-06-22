Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

East finalists Bucks, Hawks seeking to end long droughts

NBA
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) — There’s more than a berth in the NBA Finals at stake when the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks square off for the Eastern Conference championship. The winner of the series that starts Wednesday also will end decades of frustration. Milwaukee won its lone NBA title in 1971...

www.nba.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Lloyd Pierce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Milwaukee Bucks#Finals#The New York Knicks#The Bucks And Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBABleacher Report

Hawks' Nate McMillan Says He Sees 'a Lot' of Paul George in Cam Reddish

Atlanta Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan praised small forward Cam Reddish on Saturday, telling reporters that he sees "a lot of Paul George" in the 21-year-old following his team's 118-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, who defeated Atlanta four games to two in the Eastern Conference Finals series. The...
NBAFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks drop Game 4 to Hawks

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team, shaking off Trae Young's absence with a freak injury to even the Eastern Conference finals with a 110-88 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 on Tuesday night. And in another stunning twist to a series...
NBAThe Ringer

Would the Hawks and Suns Be the Most Improbable NBA Finalists?

Nobody would have believed it if you’d told them, a year ago, that Atlanta and Phoenix were on the brink of the Finals. That’s because both teams had been absolutely abysmal in recent seasons. In the past three seasons before this one, the Hawks and Suns ranked 27th and 28th, respectively, in winning percentage. The Bucks and Clippers, their conference finals competition, ranked third and 10th, with winning records every year.
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Antetokounmpo, Bucks even series with Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 22 and the Bucks blew out the Hawks 125-91 in Milwaukee on Friday night to even the Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece. The Bucks never trailed, scored 20 straight points late in the second quarter and led by at least...
NBAgeorgiastatesignal.com

Trae Young’s 48 points lift Hawks over Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of East Finals

Some people watching Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference Finals wouldn’t have known that it was Trae Young’s first playoff run. He led the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-113 win over the Bucks in Milwaukee with a career-high 48 points and 11 assists––numbers only LeBron James and late Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant previously recorded at a young age. Young was responsible for 72 Hawks’ points, roughly 62% of the team’s total.
NBAdoorcountydailynews.com

Middleton powers Bucks past Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks got a big night offensively from Khris Middleton as they topped the host Atlanta Hawks 113-102 Sunday night. Khris Middleton scored a playoff career-high 38 points in the contest, including 20 in the fourth quarter to lead the way for the Bucks. He narrowly missed out on a triple-double, grabbing 11 rebounds and passing out seven assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo registered 32 points and 33 points and 11 rebounds. Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez also reached double figures in the scoring department. Trae Young scored 35 points in the loss for the Hawks as his play was hampered in the fourth quarter after tweaking his ankle when he stepped on the foot of a referee.
NBADuluth News Tribune

Bucks bury Hawks to even series

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 25 points and Jrue Holiday added 22 as the host Milwaukee Bucks coasted to a 125-91 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday to even the Eastern Conference finals at one win apiece. Antetokounmpo and Holiday combined to make 20 of 32 shots from the floor before...
NBAArkansas Online

Hawks, Bucks meet in a war of attrition

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks overhauled their roster during the offseason to put more star power around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Their championship hopes now may depend on how well those other guys can perform without him. Antetokounmpo is doubtful tonight for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals after...
NBAwsau.com

Bucks Host Hawks Tonight

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — After eliminating the Brooklyn Nets in a Game 7 over the weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks begin the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals tonight as the Atlanta Hawks comes to Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are playing in their second conference finals in three seasons while the Hawks are...
NBACBS Sports

Bucks-Suns, NBA Finals score, takeaways: Chris Paul, Phoenix sink Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee in Game 1

The Phoenix Suns are three wins away from a championship after a strong Game 1 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. The two sides were close for most of the first half before Phoenix pushed the lead as high as 20 in the third quarter. A furious Bucks comeback cut it back down to seven in the fourth quarter, but the Suns just would not be denied. They took Milwaukee's punch and countered with several of their own, ultimately winning Game 1, 118-105.
NBANBA

East finals notebook: What to expect from Bucks, Hawks without their stars

With the Eastern Conference finals tied at two games apiece, Game 5 in Milwaukee (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT) may be played with both teams missing their best player. The Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young (right foot bone bruise) is listed as questionable, while the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (hyperextended left knee) is doubtful.
NBAWXIA 11 Alive

Bucks rally to knock off Hawks

ATLANTA — The Milwaukee Bucks surged ahead in the 4th quarter to defeat the Atlanta Hawk 113-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena. The Bucks outscored the Hawks 30-17 in the 4th, and they now take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy