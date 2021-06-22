Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Shoppers Say This Down Alternative Comforter Keeps Them 'Comfortable, Snug, and Cool'-and It's Under $50 Right Now

By Rebecca Deczynski
Real Simple
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. For some people, sleeping on top of the covers is out of the question-but when summer heat and humidity arrive, getting comfortable in bed presents a challenge. How do you simultaneously stay cool while also wrapping yourself in a swath of blankets? The answer, according to Amazon shoppers, is Easeland's all-season down alternative cover, which is on sale for less than $50.

www.realsimple.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snug#Comforter#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Beauty & FashionIn Style

I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Last-Minute Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amazon's Prime Day kicked off yesterday, and if you haven't added anything to your cart yet, you may want to soon - the sales event officially ends tonight. There are thousands of amazing deals to take advantage of, from secret markdowns on designer labels to supermodel-approved beauty products you can snag for way less. I've been busy making quite a few purchases myself, including these best-selling biker shorts (they're only $14 right now!), a TikTok-viral moisturizer that'll leave you #glowing, and this celeb-loved tanning mousse that's 30 percent off.
Skin CareIn Style

According to Shoppers, This Face Oil Undoes 48 Years of Too Little Sunscreen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Of all the secrets lurking inside Whole Foods - mushrooms, what can't they do? - Trilogy's selection of luxurious skincare is among the best-kept. And while you might not walk into the health food store searching for a face oil to rocket your skin two decades into the past, according to shoppers, Trilogy's Antioxidant+ Rosehip Oil does just that.
Behind Viral VideosBGR

This classy bathroom upgrade went mega-viral on TikTok – Amazon has it for $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Anyone who follows BGR Deals knows very well that TikTok isn’t just a gold mine when it comes to finding creative content that’s surprisingly entertaining. Now that “influencers” have taken over the app, it’s also a gold mine for awesome Amazon finds. After all, anyone who manages to build an audience on TikTok is definitely going to try to strike while the iron is hot and cash in. That’s not a bad thing by any means — especially when it leads to helping people discover cool new stuff!
Home & GardenCosmopolitan

The best Amazon home and interior finds to buy right now

Thanks to shops being shut for the majority of the past year, Amazon has become our literal bestie. From bed sheets to books, kitchenware and clothes, there’s really not much you won’t find on the site. The empty boxes piling up in our recycling bin are evidence of that. But...
ElectronicsPosted by
People

This $17 Personal Fan Keeps Amazon Shoppers Cool for 'Hours Straight' Outdoors

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you're someone that always runs hot, surviving the high summer temperatures requires a lot of preparation. If you haven't quite figured out your warm-weather game plan yet, Amazon shoppers have found an affordable solution in the Jisulife Handheld Fan.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Shoppers Call This Portable Air Conditioner a 'Life-Changing Miracle' — and It's on Sale Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. When it's unbearably hot outside, chances are you're sweating up a storm inside your home, too. You're not alone — thousands of Amazon shoppers searching for a cooling remedy sought out the Midea 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner, which drops the indoor temperature in minutes. Right now, you can get it on sale for $39 off during this intense heat wave.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Shoppers Love This Flattering Tie-Waist Tank Dress That's on Sale with a Hidden Coupon During Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. It's hard to believe that Amazon Prime Day is almost over, but don't worry - there are still so many Prime Day deals to take advantage of before the two-day sale comes to a close. That means now's the time to shop for fashion essentials at a stellar discount. If you're looking for a new summer dress, the Lillusory Tie-Waist Tank Dress needs to be on your radar. It's 20 percent off with a hidden coupon during Prime Day, and it's so cute and flattering that you're gonna want it in several colors.
ShoppingReal Simple

Amazon Shoppers Say This Ultra-Light Cooling Blanket Is a 'Life Saver' in the Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With the temperatures creeping up into those high, humid digits, the house is inevitably becoming a sauna-despite running the air conditioning all day. And when nighttime creeps around, crawling under a heavy comforter only makes matters worse, even if you're sleeping on top of cooling sheets. Rather than spend another night tossing and turning in your own sweat, consider tossing off the duvet in favor of a cooling blanket.
ShoppingGossip Cop

15 Genius Kitchen Items From Amazon You’ll Actually Use

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. I am always on the lookout for fun, new products to add to my kitchen collection. And these genius kitchen items will surely meet your economical, eco-friendly and organizational needs. From the best chef knife to an easy-to-clean rolling pin, your kitchen will be your favorite room in the house. Scroll down for 15 amazing Amazon products.
ShoppingElite Daily

60 Cheap Things That'll Make You LOVE Staying Home

Even if you love hitting the town a few nights a week, there's something to be said about having a relaxing night at home. But there is an art to spending the evening inside, and you have to buy the right stuff to make sure it's as cozy of an experience as can be. Luckily, there are tons of products on Amazon that'll make you love staying home.
ElectronicsPeople

The Tower Fan That Drops Any Room Temperature in Minutes Is Just $62 on Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Aside from TVs and other big-ticket electronics, some of the best deals to snag during Amazon Prime Day are typically on home products, like robot vacuum cleaners and customer-loved sheets. If it's cooling products you're after this year, don't sleep on the top-rated Homech Oscillating Tower Fan, which is just $62 on Amazon right now.
Home & GardenHouston Chronicle

Home comfort simplified: Smart ways to stay cool during warm weather months

(BPT) - Summer is here, which means sunny weather, beach days and barbecues — and on those especially hot days, you want to ensure your home is cool and comfortable without causing the utility bill to skyrocket. Fortunately, there are five affordable ways to stay cool at home so you can kick back, get some air and enjoy the summer.
Apparelmomtrends.com

Sneakers to keep your feet cute and comfortable

Each decade brings wisdom, and that includes my opinions on style. When I find shoes that meet my exacting standards, I feel like it's my duty to share them with you. I'm so excited to tell you about Sole Bliss; these are sneakers made to keep your feet cute and comfortable.
ShoppingPeople

These High-Waisted Panties Are So Comfy, Amazon Shoppers Call Them 'the Best Underwear Decision' Ever

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. The second day of Prime Day is underway, and by now you've probably stocked up on all those big-ticket purchases (like vacuums, AirPods, and kitchen gadgets), since those are the items that tend to sell out first. With less than 24 hours left to shop Amazon's biggest event of the year, now's the perfect time to add those practical, often underrated essentials to your shopping cart. This time, we're talking panties.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Shoppers Love That This Chic Summer Dress Comes With Pockets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t know precisely when designers started incorporating pockets into their dresses, but we’re thrilled it’s more common these days! Even so, it can still be difficult to find a stylish garment that comes with pockets, which is why we’re here to help.
ShoppingReal Simple

Amazon Shoppers Are 'Over-the-Top Thrilled' With This Foot Massager—and It's $100 Off Right Now

Standing on your feet all day at work, living with pain from plantar fasciitis or diabetic neuropathy, aches from running, or just dealing with a knot in your arch—there are too many reasons why most of us deal with foot and leg pain. Going to a massage therapist or physical therapy is helpful, but that out-of-pocket cost adds up quickly, and, let's face it, our own hands can't really make a difference. But more than 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers dealing with all different types of foot ailments point to a solution everyone seems happy with.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $23 gadget that should be in every kitchen

Every so often, you come across a gadget on Amazon that catches your eye immediately. And once you finally get your hands on it, you wonder how you ever lived without it. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot, or it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about — especially while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. Such is the case with the Sinceller Electric Jar Opener, which instantly became a must-have device in my kitchen the moment it first arrived at my home. This awesome gadget...

Comments / 0

Community Policy