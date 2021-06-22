Shoppers Say This Down Alternative Comforter Keeps Them 'Comfortable, Snug, and Cool'-and It's Under $50 Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. It's hard to believe that Amazon Prime Day is almost over, but don't worry - there are still so many Prime Day deals to take advantage of before the two-day sale comes to a close. That means now's the time to shop for fashion essentials at a stellar discount. If you're looking for a new summer dress, the Lillusory Tie-Waist Tank Dress needs to be on your radar. It's 20 percent off with a hidden coupon during Prime Day, and it's so cute and flattering that you're gonna want it in several colors.