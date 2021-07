The hot, dry weather baking the U.S. West is causing another problem for the beleaguered region: an overabundance of grasshoppers. The crop-devouring insects are native to the region, and normally their population is too small to cause alarm, The Guardian explained. But warmer, drier winters beginning in 2020 created the ideal conditions for more of them to survive to adulthood. Now, their population is swelling, and ranchers fear that they will gobble up the vegetation their cattle rely on for food, according to CNN.