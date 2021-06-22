Cancel
Lake County, CA

Wild animals can be a real nuisance

By Terry Knight
Lake County Record Bee
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTh ongoing drought is not only affecting Clear Lake and all the people who live around it, but also the county’s wild animal population. Animals such as skunks, raccoons, possums and even bears and coyotes are showing up in local backyards looking for water as well as food. There have been daily reports of raccoons living in sheds and garages and even beneath houses. One local resident said that within the past two weeks a family of five raccoons has taken up residence in his garage and he wanted to know how he could get rid of them.

