The Willingness to Question

“A junkyard contains all the bits and pieces of a Boeing 747, dismembered and in disarray. A whirlwind happens to blow through the yard. What is the chance that after its passage a fully assembled 747, ready to fly, will be found standing there? So small as to be negligible, even if a tornado were to blow through enough junkyards to fill the whole Universe.” ― Fred Hoyle, The Intelligent Universe Roughly 3.85 billion years ago, when our first foremothers, the first bacteria, appeared in the roiling, boiling seas of earth, the odds against the survival of the first teaspoon of life were trillions of trillions to one. Every sane calculation of probability shows that a final apocalypse, an end of life, was inevitable. Why? There were vastly more ways that life could fall apart than the tiny number of ways life could fall together. Yet life survived. Why?