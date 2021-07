The very first time we see Josh Holloway’s Roarke Morris on “Yellowstone” he is standing in a creek with a fly fishing rod in hand. It’s only fitting that Holloway’s character is introduced in this fashion as he is a big-time fisherman away from the set. Holloway’s character looks like a natural as he stands in the stream with Beth Dutton approaching with her trademark attitude in tow. That is because Holloway has been fly fishing for a couple of decades and has the finer points of the sport down. It’s only natural that the “Yellowstone” actor lends some of his real-life skills to his fictional counterpart. That is exactly what Holloway did as viewers are introduced to Roarke Morris, a primary antagonist on the show. In a recent interview, the actor tells how he began fly fishing and the impact nature has on him.