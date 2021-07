On Tuesday night, a young Florida girl went missing during Tropical Storm Elsa, but was reunited with her family because of the heroics of a sheriff’s canine. Last night in Lee County, Florida, the unnamed 12-year-old girl got separated from her family in the storm. According to the local sheriff’s department, the incident occurred in Lee County. Her parents contacted the authorities and Sheriff Carmine Marceno sent out the division’s ReUnite program.