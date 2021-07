Almost everything Elvis Presley did became legendary. It all started with his voice. In the beginning, he teamed up with Sam Phillips of Sun Records to blaze a new trail in music. Then, he became an international superstar. After that, things just snowballed. Before his passing in 1977, Elvis was the King of Rock and Roll. His fashion and musical style were hugely influential. At the same time, his relationships and other aspects of his personal life were hot gossip. Among the things that became iconic because of Elvis was his home, Graceland.