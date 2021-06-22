Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL JACKSON SOUTHWESTERN DUBUQUE...NORTHERN JONES...SOUTHEASTERN DELAWARE AND NORTHEASTERN LINN COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 615 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Hopkinton, or 12 miles north of Anamosa, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail are likely with this storm. Locations impacted include Monticello, Cascade, Hopkinton, Worthington, Langworthy, Jones County Fairgrounds, Fillmore, Pictured Rocks Wildlife Area, Fillmore Recreation Area, Buck Creek, Camp Courageous, Temple Hill and Monticello Municipal Airport. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm. Minor flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is possible. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through it. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Langworthy, IA
State
Delaware State
City
Monticello, IA
City
Delaware, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
City
Worthington, IA
County
Jackson County, IA
County
Dubuque County, IA
County
Linn County, IA
County
Jones County, IA
City
Hopkinton, IA
City
Anamosa, IA
County
Delaware County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Urban Areas#Northeastern Linn#Cascade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Former South African President Jacob Zuma hands himself over to police

Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police late Wednesday, authorities said, to begin a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. The move ended days of intense speculation over whether the police and former President would comply with the country’s Constitutional Court for Zuma’s arrest and imprisonment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy