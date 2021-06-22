Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL JACKSON SOUTHWESTERN DUBUQUE...NORTHERN JONES...SOUTHEASTERN DELAWARE AND NORTHEASTERN LINN COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 615 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Hopkinton, or 12 miles north of Anamosa, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail are likely with this storm. Locations impacted include Monticello, Cascade, Hopkinton, Worthington, Langworthy, Jones County Fairgrounds, Fillmore, Pictured Rocks Wildlife Area, Fillmore Recreation Area, Buck Creek, Camp Courageous, Temple Hill and Monticello Municipal Airport. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm. Minor flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is possible. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through it. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.