Madison County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY At 616 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Newman Grove, or 15 miles southwest of Norfolk, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Madison and Newman Grove. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
