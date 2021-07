Here we are with another viral video that is going viral on social media handles Of Nicki Maher. Yes, we are talking about a TikTok video of a babysitter who amazed the TikTok platform users with her phenomenal singing. As we all know that nowadays many videos went viral on social media especially on TikTok and now one more video has been added in this line in which a babysitter is showing her singing talent however, the video of her has been shared by her owner. The video is appreciating by many people and the video is getting so much attention from the viewers. The video has been hit million views and likes till now and collecting the response from the viewers.