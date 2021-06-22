Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Earth Science

VIDEO: Volca-No! Terrifying Footage Of Lava Flow Released To Scare Off Crater Hunters

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of unaware people flocked to the Fagradalsfjall volcano on Reykjanes Peninsula of Island after lava began erupting four months ago. Spectacular displays of gushing lava sometimes reach 1,312 feet. Although walking on fresh lava fields is a dangerous activity that can turn deadly for sensation-seeking hikers, many exposed themselves to perilous situations. Donatas Arlauskas, who lives locally, filmed a […]

www.thefloridastar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Crater#Lava Flow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earth Science
News Break
Science
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Young surfer is mauled by a three-metre great white shark at a popular swimming spot - with officials shutting the beach as the predator lurks nearby

A young man who was mauled by a three-metre great white shark at a popular swimming spot has been identified as a passionate surfer. Joe Hoffman, aged in his 20s, was surfing at a beach off Crescent Head, on the New South Wales mid-north coast, at about 4.25pm on Monday when shark sunk its teeth into his bicep and tore a chunk out of his board.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin demo footage

The previously-announced demo for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is starting to go live in different regions. A good chunk of gameplay can be seen in the video below. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin arrives for Switch on July 9.
Environmentkq2.com

VIDEO: Drone footage shows flash flooding on Riverside

Here's a bird's-eye view of flooding at the soccer fields on Riverside Road. St. Joseph saw up to 7 inches of rain Thursday night into Friday. These Twins Are the "Most Beautiful in the World," See How They Look. Post Fun. The Most Miserable City in America is in Oregon.
MilitaryFlorida Star

VIDEO: Wing And A Scare: Real Life Batman’s Terrifying Commuter Run In A Wingsuit

A wingsuit jumper, known as the Turkish Batman, who learned his skills with the British Army, flies from work to home every day — from a height of nearly 6,500 feet. Cengiz Kocak learned his flying skills by parachuting and doing other air sports during his 20-year military service. After graduating from military school in 1992, he served in Turkey […]
AnimalsFlorida Star

VIDEO: Mew Heroes: Firefighters Revive Singed Cat Saved From Burning Building

Muryonka the cat still has nine lives: Russian firefighters successfully resuscitated a feline by that name who was saved from a burning building. The rescue mission took place after a blaze was reported in a 16-story residential building in Volgograd, a city in southwest Russia, on July 5. The fire posed a threat for the surrounding area and more that […]
HobbiesNewsweek

VIDEO: Teen Reels in 20-Foot 'Living Dinosaur' Fish

A Canadian teenager recently caught — and released — a 20-foot white sturgeon he landed while fishing with friends. Jacob Bergen, 17, nabbed the huge fish in the Fraser River in British Columbia, Canada. Bergen notes white sturgeon are considered "prehistoric" fish, meaning they have been in existence since the...
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
The Atlantic

A Volcano, a Fishing Boat, and a Narrow Escape

On the evening of August 6, 2008, on a remote island in Alaska’s Aleutian chain, the side of a volcano began crumbling into the turquoise waters of its crater lake. Gulls fled from the falling rock. The wind whistled around Chris Ford as he peered over the lip of the crater. “It’s starting to get tumbling down pretty good,” he shouted into his radio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy