Despite struggling at times as an overall unit last season, the Cleveland Browns defensive line remained a constant source of production even in a year where the biggest storyline was navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. With the injury issues in the back end of the defense, the defensive front faced an immense amount of pressure all season long to create chaos for opposing quarterbacks before opposing receivers would eventually find the openings in the secondary. Steady contributions from veterans that are no longer on the team such as Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson helped keep the defensive line afloat when Myles Garrett contracted COVID was forced to miss multiple games.