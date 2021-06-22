Chalice Network™ is Growing and Welcoming Three New Members to Their Advisory Board

Five community leaders have joined the Coastal Symphony of Georgia’s Board of Directors, bringing with them a wide range of talents. Pictured here are: retired physician, Dr. Pamela Hamilton; Meredith Deal, recently retired regional director for Paisley Magazine; Kern Baker, retired insurance professional; and College of Coastal Georgia president, Dr. Michelle Johnston. Not pictured is James “Jimmy” A. Bishop, Jr., attorney with the Bishop Law Firm. All are longtime supporters of the symphony and bring a variety of musical interests. Dr. Johnston is a concert pianist. Dr. Hamilton designs the symphony’s publications. Ms. Deal has a keen love of classical, jazz, and popular music that began in her high school band. Mr. Baker and Mr. Bishop are avid music enthusiasts. The symphony is delighted to have such a wealth of professionalism and talent joining their board.