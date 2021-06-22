Cancel
Texas State

Vols Fall to Texas in College World Series, 8-4

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. – No. 3 Tennessee generated early offense, but could not keep pace with No. 2 Texas Tuesday afternoon at TD Ameritrade Park, falling 8-4 in a season-ending loss to the Longhorns. The Vols finish their record-setting season with a 50-18 overall record, an SEC Eastern Division title and...

Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas vs. Virginia live stream, College World Series, TV channel, start time, how to watch

The Texas Longhorns will meet the Virginia Cavaliers in an elimination game of the College World Series on Thursday night. Texas avoided elimination on Tuesday when they sent Tennessee packing after an 8-4 win and will have to do it all over again when they face Virginia tonight. The Cavaliers never expected to be in this situation but they let one get away after giving up six runs in the 8th inning and ultimately losing 6-5 to Mississippi State. The winner of tonight’s game will need to win two in a row over Mississippi State to reach the College World Series finals.
Mississippi Statewymt.com

Vanderbilt and Mississippi State will play for College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WYMT) - In an all-SEC affair, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State will play for the College World Series title. Vanderbilt looks to defend their 2019 title following a no-contest over NC State due to COVID-19 protocol. A win would be their third since 2014, a feat only achieved by three schools in such a short span.
Omaha, NENCAA.com

4 teams remain in the College World Series and what’s next is anyone’s guess

OMAHA, Neb. – At the rather unholy hour of 12:59 a.m. on Friday, Texas finished off Virginia 6-2, and Omaha was down to the final four. Consider what all could happen next. This College World Series has seen surprises, big numbers, wackiness, variety. Great weather for five days, and then a 3 ½-hour rain delay Thursday night. Very few lead changes, but five one-run games. There have been 19 home runs, which is only four off the highest total ever at TD Ameritrade Park. But also 206 strikeouts in 10 games, which is on pace to challenge the all-time record of 339 set 64 years ago. There have been 18 replay reviews, but not one call has yet been overturned.
Texas Statehornsillustrated.com

No. 2 Texas starts Pete Hansen against Virginia in College World Series elimination game

OMAHA, Nebraska - Texas puts No. 33 redshirt-freshman All-American left-hander Pet Hansen on the mound to start the elimination game against Virginia. It has been fours days since Hansen pitched when Texas fell to Mississippi State 2-1. Hansen starts the game with eighty-five and one-third innings pitched, seventy-four strikeouts, a career high of thirteen against Fairfield in the NCAA Austin Regionals, and an 1.79 ERA.
Mississippi Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State names starting pitcher for pivotal College World Series matchup with Texas

As Mississippi State looks to bounce back from last night’s loss to Texas, the Bulldogs will turn to Will Bednar tonight as their starting pitcher at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Texas late Friday night beat Mississippi State with an 8-5 victory in a game that was delayed by rain, and featured a three-run eighth inning by State. Earlier this week, Bednar struck out a career-high 15 batters in six innings, the most at the College World Series in 25 years, and State held off Texas 2-1 Sunday night.
Mississippi State247Sports

College World Series thriller between Texas, Mississippi State in ninth-inning weather delay

A thrilling College World Series semifinal between Texas and Mississippi State entered a weather delay at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in the ninth inning on Friday with the Longhorns leading the Bulldogs, 8-5. After retaking the lead on a three-run home run by designated hitter Ivan Melendez, Texas (49-16) needs a win to force a winner-take-all game on Saturday with a trip to the national championship series on the line while Mississippi State (47-16) can punch a ticket to the best-of-three series where either North Carolina State or Vanderbilt would await with a victory after beating the Longhorns and Virginia to get off to a 2-0 start in Omaha.
Omaha, NEJacksonville Daily Progress

NCAA College World Series: Longhorns among final 4 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. – No. 2 Texas Baseball defeated Virginia, 6-2, to stay alive in the College World Series on Thursday night at TD Ameritrade Park. The game was delayed nearly four hours due to weather and finished just before 1 a.m. CT. The Longhorns got clutch pitching out of the...
2021 Minnesota Football Off-Season Preview: Colorado Buffaloes

